A Look Back At Robert De Niro's Chaotic Marriage With Grace Hightower

Robert De Niro's marriage to former flight attendant Grave Hightower was chaotic very early on. The pair initially met in 1987 while both attending a nightclub. They remained friends, though it wasn't until ten years later that they began dating seriously. The couple walked down the aisle in June 1997 in a small ceremony, which included only 11 witnesses inside their New York home. De Niro was already a father of four by then, including son Raphael, daughter Drena, and twin sons Aaron and Julian. He became a dad again in March 1998 when he and Hightower had their first child together, son Elliot. Sadly, their marital bliss was short-lived, with De Niro filing for divorce for the first time in August 1999.

After several years apart, De Niro and Hightower were able to reconcile. They'd eventually dropped their petition and renewed their vows in a New York's Catskill Mountains ceremony in November 2004. Hightower and De Niro also hit another exciting milestone in December 2011 when they welcomed daughter Helen Grace via surrogate. The couple seemed to be doing well until they announced in November 2018 that they were separating, and this time, it was for good. However, throughout their marriage, there were several signs that the pair would not last.