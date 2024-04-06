Inside Sosie Bacon & Scoot McNairy's Relationship

Sosie Bacon is most known for being one of Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick's two children, but she's also been making a name for herself as an actor. Not only did Sosie uphold her dad's spooky family tradition when she starred in the horror movie "Smile," but she's also had supporting roles in TV shows like "13 Reasons Why," "Mare of Easttown," and "As We See It."

Outside of her career, the Hollywood figure has also made some major celebrity connections in her personal life, including her long-term relationship with fellow actor Scoot McNairy. The two debuted their relationship in December 2021 at the L.A. premiere of "The Tender Bar," and they originally met while filming a shared project. Together, they join the ranks of other age-gap celebrity couples, as McNairy is 14 years older than Sosie.

If you're unfamiliar, McNairy is an actor known for supporting roles in movies like "12 Years a Slave," "Argo" and "Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile." He's also landed noteworthy parts in TV shows like "Halt and Catch Fire," "True Detective," and "Narcos: Mexico." Together, the two haven't yet reached the same level of power couple as Sosie's parents, but they sure do make a cute pair.