Inside Sosie Bacon & Scoot McNairy's Relationship
Sosie Bacon is most known for being one of Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick's two children, but she's also been making a name for herself as an actor. Not only did Sosie uphold her dad's spooky family tradition when she starred in the horror movie "Smile," but she's also had supporting roles in TV shows like "13 Reasons Why," "Mare of Easttown," and "As We See It."
Outside of her career, the Hollywood figure has also made some major celebrity connections in her personal life, including her long-term relationship with fellow actor Scoot McNairy. The two debuted their relationship in December 2021 at the L.A. premiere of "The Tender Bar," and they originally met while filming a shared project. Together, they join the ranks of other age-gap celebrity couples, as McNairy is 14 years older than Sosie.
If you're unfamiliar, McNairy is an actor known for supporting roles in movies like "12 Years a Slave," "Argo" and "Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile." He's also landed noteworthy parts in TV shows like "Halt and Catch Fire," "True Detective," and "Narcos: Mexico." Together, the two haven't yet reached the same level of power couple as Sosie's parents, but they sure do make a cute pair.
Sosie and Scoot met on the set of Narcos: Mexico
Hollywood couple Sosie Bacon and Scoot McNairy met while filming Netflix's "Narcos: Mexico," a crime drama that follows American DEA agents as they try to combat the Guadalajara Cartel in Mexico. On the show, McNairy plays DEA agent and narrator Walt Breslin, while Bacon appeared as Mimi Webb Miller for four episodes.
During an appearance on the podcast "Broad Ideas with Rachel Bilson & Olivia," Bacon opened up about her experience on the show and the start of her relationship with McNairy. "It was just so much fun," she said about the series, "And Mexico is amazing." The "Loverboy" actor went on to reveal that she and her future partner didn't initially have a romantic connection, but that she was charmed by the fact that he propped his hotel room door open after he invited her to run lines.
While Bacon acknowledged that the act of kindness should be considered a basic sign of respect, she was still super moved by the gesture. "I literally cried when I got back to my room," she added lightheartedly. "I was like, 'He's so sweet.'" It was seemingly not long afterward that McNairy first appeared on Bacon's Instagram, with the actor sharing two photos with her beau, the first of which is blurry and mid-movement while the second shows McNairy sweetly kissing her on the head.
Sosie plays a big role for her partner's kids
Since meeting on the set of a shared project, Sosie Bacon and Scoot McNairy have seemingly intertwined their lives. Not only has Bacon highlighted some of the trips they've taken together on Instagram, but she also opened up during her interview with Rachel Bilson and Olivia Allen about what it was like being a parental figure to McNairy's children. The "Monsters" actor is a father to a daughter and son, which he had with his ex-wife Whitney Able.
Bacon revealed that her dynamic with the two kids has changed over the years. "When you first come into the fold you just want to be, like, so fun," she explained. "Then you know it gets to the place where you're like, 'Wait I can't just be that.'" The Hollywood star revealed that she has since gotten to a place where she can discipline the kids and even take care of them on her own when McNairy is away for work.
While NcNairy's kids don't make frequent appearances on Bacon's Instagram, she did share a photo with his son back in 2022. The simple black-and-white photo shows the kiddo sitting in her lap while eating a snack. "Munchkin," reads the caption. "Almighty powerful little creature!" Even though this part of Bacon and McNairy's relationship remains largely private, what they've shared appears to be just as sweet as the rest of their romance.