Michael Rapaport Has Strong Thoughts On What Makes A Great Real Housewife

Michael Rapaport has long expressed his love for the "Real Housewives" franchise, and he has some specific speculation regarding makes a great Housewife. According to the "Sully" actor, any star of the franchise must possess a thick skin, telling KTLA 5 in August 2022, "Great housewives are like fighters. They take it as good as they give it." And all thanks to his wife, Kebe, and an upsetting football game, Rapaport has developed many hot takes on "Real Housewives."

His admiration for Bravo's wildly popular stars began one night when he joined his wife Kebe Dunn to watch one of the "Real Housewives" shows after a football game he was watching was not going in his favor. From there, Rapaport was hooked and binged the "Housewives" seasons, telling "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" cast member Erika Girardi on his "I Am Rapaport: Stereo Podcast," "I was enraptured, literally enraptured. I think it is exactly why television was invented." Now well-versed in the Housewives lore, Rapaport has a good idea of what qualities will attract viewers, and much of it involves drama.