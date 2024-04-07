Why General Hospital's Josh Kelly Felt Like He Let Fans Down When He Joined The Show

When Josh Kelly first joined "General Hospital" in June 2022, fans weren't too pleased with his character Cody Bell because of the many lies he told. Some even wanted him written off the show, but Cody rescuing the character Sasha had fans changing their minds. However, Kelly has an apology for "General Hospital" fans, because he feels like he didn't live up to the potential he was supposed to when he first appeared on the sudser. Cody is meant to be incredibly physically fit, and Kelly felt he didn't initially put in the work to bring that to life.

Cody made his grand entrance in Port Charles via a round of shirtless parachuting, landing in a pool (but not without knocking the character Britt in too). In March 2024, Kelly was interviewed on "The Daily Drama Podcast" by fellow "General Hospital" actors Bradford Anderson and Steve Burton. Burton mentioned how Kelly looked different than their last interview and asked what prompted that.

Kelly explained that he began working out more because of his gig as Cody. "I felt like I was letting down the show and the genre by being complacent," he said. "And there's no real point in — I don't think actors should necessarily be defined by their physicality, but it helps with suspension of disbelief."