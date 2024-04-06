Weird Rules NFL Cheerleaders Have To Follow

Pro football is a quintessential part of American life. Each season, the National Football League's games host thousands of in-person spectators, while millions more tune in from home to watch the drama and glory unfold in real time. And lest we forget about the Super Bowl, an annual staple that entertains the masses with emotional moments, legendary halftime performances, and heartwarming commercials. Naturally, the football players themselves are the center of NFL hoopla. However, there's another group of NFL icons that have earned their place in the pop-cultural zeitgeist: the league's cheerleaders.

"In many ways, becoming an NFL cheerleader is the opportunity of a lifetime. It's a very busy lifestyle," a former Dallas Cowboys squadster told the Amstar travel agency. "For performers it's really a dream come true to be able to perform and dance, and then you mix that with the NFL and it's an amazing experience." But in the world of NFL cheerleading, it's not always high kicks and rah-rah-rahs. For one thing, NFL cheerleaders reportedly (per ESPN) earn as little as $2,780 per season despite working 30-40 hours per week. Several teams — including the New York Jets, the Oakland Raiders, and more — have faced lawsuits regarding paltry wages and other discriminatory practices against their cheerleaders. And if you think all of that is weird, let us assure you it's only the tip of the iceberg. These are all of the bizarre rules the NFL's pom-pom brigade must follow.