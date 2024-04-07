Meet Kimberly Guilfoyle's Son, Ronan Anthony
Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle's whopping blended family includes six children, all of whom came from previous marriages. Trump Jr. and ex-wife Vanessa Trump had five children during their 13-year marriage. Guilfoyle has one child, a son named Ronan Anthony Villency, whom she had with her second husband, New York furniture heir Eric Villency.
Ronan Anthony Villency was born in the early morning of October 4, 2006, at New York Hospital. Per People's birth announcement, Guilfoyle and Villency's first and only child weighed 7 lbs, 9 oz, and both Guilfoyle and Ronan were stable post-birth. Ronan was born three months after his parents wed in a tropical ceremony in Barbados on May 27, 2006. Guilfoyle and Villency's split in 2009 would be Guilfoyle's second divorce.
As Ronan continues to acclimate to his new life within the Trump family, he's enjoying the typical activities of a teen — sports, camping, spending time with friends and classmates, plus a few particularly unique perks he gets to enjoy thanks to his mom and future step-dad's careers.
Ronan seems like an active, happy kid (and Kimberly couldn't be prouder)
Former Fox News correspondent Kimberly Guilfoyle regularly shares photos on social media of her spending quality time with her young son, Ronan Villency. From watching on the sidelines as he plays flag football to documenting family taco nights and fishing trips, Guilfoyle isn't afraid to tell the world how proud she is to be Villency's mother.
"17 years ago today, God gave me the most beautiful blessing," Guilfoyle wrote in a touching Instagram caption posted on Villency's birthday. "You are my life and my most enduring love. You have grown into such an accomplished & altruistic young man. We could not be more proud of you. Cannot wait to celebrate you — today and always."
Guilfoyle and her ex-husband, Eric Villency, seem to enjoy a healthy, supportive co-parenting relationship. In a May 2018 Instagram post, she praised Eric's work in the boutique fitness industry, writing, "Very proud of Ronan's dad for an amazing interview and career!"
Kimberly Guilfoyle and Eric Villency's son is getting a taste of the Trump life
With a former television personality for a mother and a wealthy businessman for a father, Ronan Anthony Villency is undoubtedly no stranger to a high-class lifestyle. However, the teen has been getting an up-close and personal look into the political world — and insanely lavish lifestyle — that being a member of the Trump family entails. Villency has accompanied his mother and her fiancé to several Trump campaign events and black-tie Mar-a-Lago celebrations.
Villency attended former President Donald Trump's re-election event at Trump's Florida estate in November 2022. Clad in a dapper suit with no tie, the then-16-year-old (pictured, far left) stood alongside his mother and other Trump family members like Jared Kushner, husband of Ivanka Trump, the ex-POTUS's second-oldest son, Eric, and his wife, Lara Trump. The teen has also visited Camp David, a presidential retreat in Frederick County, Maryland, with his mother and Trump Jr.
While we're unsure how Ronan's time is split between his mother and his father, Eric Villency, Eric is also eager to share quality moments with his son on social media. The New York businessman has posted multiple photos on his Instagram, featuring him and Ronan skiing in Utah, taking in the views of Mustique Island in the Caribbean, and spending time with Eric's father and Ronan's grandfather, Robert Villency.