Meet Kimberly Guilfoyle's Son, Ronan Anthony

Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle's whopping blended family includes six children, all of whom came from previous marriages. Trump Jr. and ex-wife Vanessa Trump had five children during their 13-year marriage. Guilfoyle has one child, a son named Ronan Anthony Villency, whom she had with her second husband, New York furniture heir Eric Villency.

Ronan Anthony Villency was born in the early morning of October 4, 2006, at New York Hospital. Per People's birth announcement, Guilfoyle and Villency's first and only child weighed 7 lbs, 9 oz, and both Guilfoyle and Ronan were stable post-birth. Ronan was born three months after his parents wed in a tropical ceremony in Barbados on May 27, 2006. Guilfoyle and Villency's split in 2009 would be Guilfoyle's second divorce.

As Ronan continues to acclimate to his new life within the Trump family, he's enjoying the typical activities of a teen — sports, camping, spending time with friends and classmates, plus a few particularly unique perks he gets to enjoy thanks to his mom and future step-dad's careers.