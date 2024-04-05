Did Elizabeth Hurley Take Prince Harry's Virginity? Here's What She Said
The story about how Prince Harry lost his virginity was one of the most startling revelations from his tell-all, memoir "Spare." Given Harry's royal status, it was easy to assume that his first time was a more formal and sweet affair that took place after a long courtship. Instead, according to "Spare," the prince started rebelling against strict royal standards when he was around 17 years old, so he didn't have any problem losing his virginity to an older woman in a field behind a bustling pub.
Harry admitted that the risky move got him into trouble as a royal bodyguard visited him to enquire about exactly what went down, hinting that somebody had spotted them in the act. The royal defector admitted that there wasn't much romance to the affair, and it was all over fairly quickly. The Duke of Sussex didn't offer much detail about the woman who had taken his virginity except that she was "an older woman who liked macho horses and who treated me like a young stallion," per The Mirror.
Some believed that the description matched "Austin Powers" star Elizabeth Hurley, who owns a farm in Gloucestershire, the area where the royal family also has an estate. The iconic model dismissed the rumors during a 2024 appearance on "Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen," exclaiming, "That was ludicrous!" Hurley continued, "He said, 'She was English. She was older than me. It was in Gloucestershire.' And they were like, 'Ah, it's Elizabeth.' It was absurd. It was ridiculous," (via Page Six).
Hurley previously confirmed she wasn't the mystery woman
During Elizabeth Hurley's appearance on "WWHL," she clarified that she couldn't have taken Prince Harry's virginity because their paths have never crossed. The "Gossip Girl" alum then quipped that if the Duke of Sussex had mentioned that the person he lost his virginity to was a gorgeous American, people would assume he was talking about Andy Cohen. Hurley previously denied the ill-founded rumors in a 2022 interview with The Sunday Times.
The mystery behind Harry's first lover was supposedly solved in February 2023 after Sasha Walpole claimed the title with The Sun. "I am the woman who took Harry's virginity," she confessed, elaborating. "It was literally wham-bam between two friends. The sex was passionate and sparky because we shouldn't have been doing it." The unlikely duo decided to go for it after they consumed way too much alcohol while celebrating her 19th birthday.
Ultimately, Walpole believed that both parties found the experience too awkward, so they never spoke again. She was quick to add that there were no hard feelings on her end because she didn't expect a relationship out of the quickie. In a follow-up interview with The Sun, Walpole revealed that she intended to keep their sexual encounter a secret forever, so she was weirded out by how Harry spared no details including divulging that she'd spanked him.
Sasha Walpole bears some resemblance to Harry's description
While we can't know for certain if Sasha Walpole is Prince Harry's first lover, parts of her description in The Sun fit the bill. She reportedly met the royal while working the stables at King Charles III's country retreat in Highgrove and they became fast friends. During a 2023 appearance on "Piers Morgan Uncensored," Walpole shared a handwritten note that Harry had supposedly penned for her birthday along with a stylish Miss Piggy plushie. However, it's debatable if she matches the "older woman" description in "Spare" since she's only two years Harry's senior.
Despite sharing her story with The Sun, Walpole wishes that Harry had given her a heads-up before writing about it because she had to face ridicule from the trusted few she had told about her sexual encounter as a result. Harry's supposed first lover also subtly shaded his wife, Meghan Markle, while chatting with Morgan, who has his own complicated history with the Duchess of Sussex. It's worth noting, though, that Harry's tell-all memoir might not have been as honest as we thought. Also in 2023, actor Rupert Evertt informed The Telegraph that the royal had lied about how he lost his virginity.
The "Napolean" star claimed that Harry's first sexual encounter didn't happen around a pub but overseas and further dished that he was well aware of the woman's identity to boot. According to People, an insider quickly dismissed Evertt's claims, sarcastically pointing out, "Amazing that he would know such a personal detail better than Prince Harry himself."