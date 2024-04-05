Did Elizabeth Hurley Take Prince Harry's Virginity? Here's What She Said

The story about how Prince Harry lost his virginity was one of the most startling revelations from his tell-all, memoir "Spare." Given Harry's royal status, it was easy to assume that his first time was a more formal and sweet affair that took place after a long courtship. Instead, according to "Spare," the prince started rebelling against strict royal standards when he was around 17 years old, so he didn't have any problem losing his virginity to an older woman in a field behind a bustling pub.

Harry admitted that the risky move got him into trouble as a royal bodyguard visited him to enquire about exactly what went down, hinting that somebody had spotted them in the act. The royal defector admitted that there wasn't much romance to the affair, and it was all over fairly quickly. The Duke of Sussex didn't offer much detail about the woman who had taken his virginity except that she was "an older woman who liked macho horses and who treated me like a young stallion," per The Mirror.

Some believed that the description matched "Austin Powers" star Elizabeth Hurley, who owns a farm in Gloucestershire, the area where the royal family also has an estate. The iconic model dismissed the rumors during a 2024 appearance on "Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen," exclaiming, "That was ludicrous!" Hurley continued, "He said, 'She was English. She was older than me. It was in Gloucestershire.' And they were like, 'Ah, it's Elizabeth.' It was absurd. It was ridiculous," (via Page Six).