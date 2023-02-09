The Woman Who Claims To Be Prince Harry's First Lover Subtly Shades Meghan Markle

In "Spare," Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex didn't hold back from telling the world some pretty intimate details about his life. One such revelation was that he had a frostbitten penis during Prince William's wedding. Trevor Noah even made a joke about the incident at the 2023 Grammys. Harry also brought up losing his virginity in 2001, describing it as with an older woman who "liked horses, quite a lot, and treated me not unlike a young stallion," as reported by Us Weekly. He continued with the horse imagery and said the encounter was a "quick ride, after which she'd smacked my rump and sent me off to graze. Among the many things about it that were wrong, it happened in a grassy field behind a busy pub." One thing he didn't do was include her name.

But the world knows who it was now. Sasha Walpole has come forward and said she was the older woman in question. Walpole was 19 at the time and she'd invited Harry to her birthday party at the pub behind which the incident took place, according to Daily Mail. Walpole has been speaking out about what happened, including a sit-down TV interview with Piers Morgan, where Meghan Markle came up. And Walpole threw some subtle shade Meghan's way.