Barron Trump Clearly Isn't Staying On The Sidelines In Adulthood

On March 20, 2024, Barron Trump turned 18. Officially legal, the youngest son of Donald and Melania Trump is now allowed to vote in the next presidential election — which may include his father on the ballot. Barron has largely lived out of the spotlight, even when Donald was in The White House. That seems to be changing, though, with the 6'7" offspring appearing more often in the public eye.

On April 3, 2024, business tycoon Justin Waller posted a photo on X, formerly Twitter. Taken during a visit to Mar-a-Lago, the image features Barron in the center of four other men: MMA fighter Colby Covington, Waller, businessman Patrick Bet-David, and Bo Loudon, the teenage son of news commentator Gina Loudon. The photo has caused quite a stir, collecting over 28 million views and thousands of comments. While there are several popular figures posed side by side, the attraction seems to be Barron, standing inches above the rest. (In comparison, Waller also posted another photo from the same night, just him and Donald Trump; that one only garnered 2.5 million views.)

Good evening. Let's take this country back.. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/A82O6YxZJE — JWaller7 (@Waller7J) April 3, 2024

Just a few days earlier, Barron and Melania were seen together in Mar-a-Lago, the two waving at a crowd instead of ducking from the cameras. As he embraces his newfound status as an official adult, Barron no longer seems content to stay on the sidelines but is clearly ready to step into the public eye.