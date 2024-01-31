Signs Barron Trump Is Ready To Step Into The Public Eye

According to the New York Post, Kimberly Guilfoyle would never have posted a photo of Barron Trump without his mother's express approval. It's no secret just how protective Melania Trump is over her only son. A source told People in 2023 that the former first lady wasn't really interested in socializing at Mar-a-Lago. Instead, she was more focused on being there for Barron. It's unlikely that Donald Trump Jr.'s fiancé, who's reportedly doing everything she can to fit in with her in-laws and marry into the family, as an insider informed OK! magazine, would brazenly step on Melania's toes in such a manner.

Further, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff told the Post that the former first lady's decision to let Barron feature in the photo without her could signal "a significant turning point, potentially fostering a new level of support between Melania and Donald [Trump]." The former advisor, who has an ongoing feud with Melania, added, "I believe we will be seeing more of him now. Nothing happens by chance with Melania." A source also revealed to Page Six that Barron's age will free up Melania, who is more ready to be a first lady if her husband wins re-election. This could mean that she plans on being a little more hands-off.