Alison Sweeney's Screenwriting Is Baked To Perfection In One Bad Apple: A Hannah Swensen Mystery

Hannah Swensen is back; this time, things are a bit more personal for star Alison Sweeney. The newest installment of the beloved Hannah Swensen Mystery series, "One Bad Apple: A Hannah Swensen Mystery," premieres on April 5 and marks the series' ninth film. This series is the follow-up series to "Murder, She Baked," which was comprised of five films, the first of which premiered back in 2015. Through the many changes, storylines, and mysteries to be solved in these films, one thing has been consistent: Sweeney always brings life and plenty of heart to Hannah Swensen. This time around, though, Sweeney isn't just reprising her beloved role in the film; she also wrote it.

Writing a movie script is very different from performing. Yet, with so much time playing Hannah Swensen under her belt, there was really no one better to pen this latest installment than Sweeney. This actor-turned-writer certainly proved herself despite her trepidation about entering the writer's room. "I was so nervous when they read it the first time," Sweeney told SheKnows, recalling sending the script to her co-stars. "When I had to send the email like, 'Okay, here's the script,' it was the hardest click ever," she added. Luckily, the network Sweeney has called home for over a decade knew she could pull it off all along. "It was amazing the support I got from Hallmark right away," she explained, adding, "Their enthusiasm for it and their belief in me was just really rewarding."