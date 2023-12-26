The Stunning Transformation Of Malia Obama

Following Barack Obama's win as the president of the United States, Malia Obama was set for a life in the public eye. Her father's responsibilities meant major change for the whole family, and Michelle Obama wanted to make sure that Malia, along with her sister Sasha Obama, did not end up resenting him, or the presidency, for it. "Even as Barack being the president of the United States, he worked his schedule around their schedule. They weren't waiting until 9 o'clock at night to eat because dad was running late. They never couldn't not go somewhere or do something because of dad," she explained on her podcast "Michelle Obama: The Light Podcast" in 2020.

Given the out of the ordinary circumstances of Malia Obama's life from a young age, she clung to normalcy as much as possible in her personal life. "They really want normalcy, and the White House isn't normal," Michelle Obama shared in an interview with Jimmy Fallon on "The Tonight Show." Despite the conditions she grew up in, which could've made her entitled, Malia made the most out of it while staying level-headed. Here's a look at her stunning transformation from a child living in the White House to a TV writer and director based in Los Angeles.