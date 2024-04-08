Who Is Trisha Yearwood's Sister Beth? The Siblings Could Pass For Twins At 2024 CMT Awards

Country music star Trisha Yearwood received the inaugural June Carter Cash Humanitarian Award at the 2024 CMT Awards. To celebrate the big night, Garth Brooks' wife showed up on the star-studded red carpet with her sister, Beth Bernard, with whom she shares a striking resemblance. While she is the lesser-known of the two sisters, Bernard has made several appearances with the singer.

In May 2015, Bernard stepped out of the shadows to perform with her sister on "Live With Kelly and Michael." The appearance was considerably touching, as it served as a tribute to their late mother, Gwen Yearwood, who passed away from cancer in October 2011. The women performed "I Remember You," a tear-jerking single about missing a loved one. Though she does not appear much in the spotlight, Bernard is one of her sister's biggest supporters, having shared several of Yearwood's accomplishments on her Instagram. Additionally, she has also worked closely with the Grammy Award winner on projects outside of music.