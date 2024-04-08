Who Is Trisha Yearwood's Sister Beth? The Siblings Could Pass For Twins At 2024 CMT Awards
Country music star Trisha Yearwood received the inaugural June Carter Cash Humanitarian Award at the 2024 CMT Awards. To celebrate the big night, Garth Brooks' wife showed up on the star-studded red carpet with her sister, Beth Bernard, with whom she shares a striking resemblance. While she is the lesser-known of the two sisters, Bernard has made several appearances with the singer.
In May 2015, Bernard stepped out of the shadows to perform with her sister on "Live With Kelly and Michael." The appearance was considerably touching, as it served as a tribute to their late mother, Gwen Yearwood, who passed away from cancer in October 2011. The women performed "I Remember You," a tear-jerking single about missing a loved one. Though she does not appear much in the spotlight, Bernard is one of her sister's biggest supporters, having shared several of Yearwood's accomplishments on her Instagram. Additionally, she has also worked closely with the Grammy Award winner on projects outside of music.
Beth has previously joined her sister to release a series of cookbooks
When it was time to publish her cookbooks, Trisha Yearwood enlisted the help of her sister Beth Bernard. Bernard is listed as a co-author on each of the musician's recipe guides. This includes "Southern Hospitality," "Trisha's Kitchen," and "Trisha's Table."
Bernard seems to enjoy helping out Yearwood in any way. In what appears to be an older social media profile for Bernard, she wrote in the biography, "The world is a beautiful place when love rule it and I'm so happy right now because I'm with the most wonderful sis Trisha Yearwood I love you sis." During their 2024 CMT Awards appearance, the women were even color-coordinated. Yearwood wore a sequin and feather black dress, while Bernard looked stunning in a black blazer with floral accents. Yearwood shared a photo of them together on Twitter with the caption, "Girls night!!" While it's unknown what Bernard is working on in her personal life, it's clear she is happy be there for Yearwood to celebrate another huge milestone.