Inside Ashton Kutcher And Mila Kunis' Controversial Friendship With Sean 'Diddy' Combs

The following article includes allegations of domestic abuse and sexual assault.



Ashton Kutcher and his wife, Mila Kunis, have several controversial friends, such as convicted rapist Danny Masterson. Unlike their support for him ahead of his September 2023 sentencing, the couple apparently won't be saying much publicly regarding their now-embattled pal, Sean "Diddy" Combs. The Bad Boy Entertainment founder has been the subject of sexual assault allegations, starting with his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, who sued him in November 2023. Though he settled the suit a day later, tales of supposed misconduct have followed. Now, Kutcher and Kunis are rumored to be distancing themselves from Combs despite knowing him for over 20 years.

Kutcher met Diddy while they were both working on separate productions with MTV. Combs was running his music competition series, "Making the Band," while Kutcher was hosting the prank series "Punk'd." During a June 2018 joint appearance on "The Late Late Show with James Corden," Diddy revealed he caught wind of Kutcher planning to pull a stunt on him, explaining, "I gave him a call one day, and I said, 'I heard you were going to punk me and I just don't think that's a good idea,'" [via Billboard]. Their friendship grew from there, with Kutcher influencing Combs' decision to run a marathon, and even apparently keeping secrets for the businessman.