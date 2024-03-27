Cassie Releases Powerful Statement In Response To Ex Diddy's Home Raids
The following article includes allegations of domestic abuse and sexual assault.
Cassie is speaking out amid her former boyfriend Sean "Diddy" Combs' legal troubles. The Department of Homeland Security confirmed that Diddy's homes in Los Angeles and Miami had been raided on March 25, 2024. Though they didn't share the exact reason law enforcement entered the homes, Diddy was hit with several lawsuits in the months that preceded the raids, including one by his former girlfriend Casandra Ventura (best known under her stage name Cassie) in which she accused him of sexual misconduct.
Now, in the wake of Diddy's latest legal issue, Cassie shared a powerful message regarding her ex via her lawyer. In a statement issued to various media outlets, Cassie's attorney, Douglas Wigdor, said, "We will always support law enforcement when it seeks to prosecute those that have violated the law. Hopefully, this is the beginning of a process that will hold Mr. Combs responsible for his depraved conduct."
Cassie and Diddy officially went public with their romance in 2012 (after years of speculation suggesting the two were dating) but went their separate ways in 2018. At the time, a source told People of their split, "The decision was amicable and they remain friends." However, in November 2023, Cassie made a number of very serious allegations against her ex regarding their time together.
Cassie accused Diddy of serious crimes
In her 2023 legal filing, Cassie claimed Sean "Diddy" Combs was repeatedly abusive towards her following their first meeting in 2015. She alleged the rapper urged her to take drugs, forced her to engage in sexual acts with other men, and physically abused her. Cassie's lawsuit also accused Diddy of sex trafficking and rape. In a statement issued to The New York Times, Cassie said, "After years in silence and darkness. I am finally ready to tell my story, and to speak up on behalf of myself and for the benefit of other women who face violence and abuse in their relationships."
Diddy denied Cassie's allegations. "For the past six months, Mr. Combs has been subjected to Ms. Ventura's persistent demand of $30 million, under the threat of writing a damaging book about their relationship, which was unequivocally rejected as blatant blackmail," Diddy's lawyer, Ben Brafman, said. He then added, "Ms. Ventura has now resorted to filing a lawsuit riddled with baseless and outrageous lies, aiming to tarnish Mr. Combs's reputation and seeking a payday." The same month the lawsuit was made public, Cassie and Diddy reached an undisclosed settlement.
By December 2024, there were four lawsuits against Diddy, a father of seven, including an allegation from a woman who alleged she was gang raped by him as a teenager. Rodney 'Lil Rod' Jones has also accused Diddy of sexual misconduct in a lawsuit that mentions Prince Harry. Diddy has denied all the allegations.
Aubrey O'Day also called out Diddy amid the raid drama
Cassie isn't the only one speaking out against Sean "Diddy" Combs, as former Danity Kane singer Aubrey O'Day also shared her thoughts on the raids. Writing on her Instagram Stories, O'Day shared a screenshot of a news article about the raids and wrote, in part, "What you sow, you shall reap. I pray this emboldens all of US victims to finally speak on what we have endured." O'Day worked with Diddy during her time in Danity Kane, as the band was signed to his label, Bad Boy Records. O'Day previously spoke out in support of Cassie amid her allegations against the rapper in November 2023, when she told Rolling Stone, "May [Cassie's] voice bring all the others to the table, so we can start having more transparent conversations about what is actually happening behind the scenes. There is a lot more to all of our stories!"
Some fans also believe Jennifer Lopez may have hinted at what her relationship with Diddy was really like prior to the raids. The two dated from 1999 until 2001, and in her February 2024 "The Greatest Love Story Never Told" documentary, Lopez recalled a difficult past relationship in which she wasn't respected. "I was never in a relationship where I got beat up, thank God, but I've definitely been manhandled and a couple of other unsavory things. Rough. Disrespectful," she shared, though she didn't name names.
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.