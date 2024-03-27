Cassie Releases Powerful Statement In Response To Ex Diddy's Home Raids

The following article includes allegations of domestic abuse and sexual assault.

Cassie is speaking out amid her former boyfriend Sean "Diddy" Combs' legal troubles. The Department of Homeland Security confirmed that Diddy's homes in Los Angeles and Miami had been raided on March 25, 2024. Though they didn't share the exact reason law enforcement entered the homes, Diddy was hit with several lawsuits in the months that preceded the raids, including one by his former girlfriend Casandra Ventura (best known under her stage name Cassie) in which she accused him of sexual misconduct.

Now, in the wake of Diddy's latest legal issue, Cassie shared a powerful message regarding her ex via her lawyer. In a statement issued to various media outlets, Cassie's attorney, Douglas Wigdor, said, "We will always support law enforcement when it seeks to prosecute those that have violated the law. Hopefully, this is the beginning of a process that will hold Mr. Combs responsible for his depraved conduct."

Cassie and Diddy officially went public with their romance in 2012 (after years of speculation suggesting the two were dating) but went their separate ways in 2018. At the time, a source told People of their split, "The decision was amicable and they remain friends." However, in November 2023, Cassie made a number of very serious allegations against her ex regarding their time together.