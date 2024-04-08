This Country Darling's Inappropriate 2024 CMT Awards Outfit Has Fans Turning On Her
The 2024 CMT Awards brought out some of the best in country music, with the genre's beloved singer, Kelsea Ballerini, returning for hosting duties. In her fourth and final year leading the ceremony, the singer arrived wearing a stunning full-length red sheer lace gown.
However, by the time she graced the stage for her opening monologue, Ballerini had changed into a shocking glitzy outfit that bared all for millions of viewers, with some fans even turning on her. Ballerini addressed the star-studded crowd, declaring, "I'm so happy to be hosting the show again this year. When CMT called me they were like, 'Hey, will you host for the fourth year in a row?' There was really only appropriate response, and it was, 'Yeah, sure, OK,'" she quipped (via Us Weekly) referring to her 2023 single "Blindsided," which includes the phrase as its outro. While Ballerini charmed her fellow entertainers, many people online deemed her dress choice to be inappropriate.
Fans slammed Kelsea Ballerini for showing her bra and panties
When Kelsea Ballerini kicked off the CMT Awards, she wore a long-sleeved, netted dress covered with rhinestones. Underneath the entirely see-through garment, Ballerini wore a black bra and matching high-waisted panty. Since country is known for being a more conservative genre, social media spectators did not take kindly to the daring look. Some slammed her for lacking couth, with one Twitter user writing, "@KelseaBallerini is basically wearing a piece of plastic, exposing her black bra and underwear. What happened to respect? Respect is what country music shows and music is used to represent."
Another claimed they could not watch the award show due to Ballerini's look, stating, "I tried to watch the show. But when I saw the opening and Kelsea Ballerini's outfit, I opted out. She's in her underwear, wrapped in bubble wrap. I'm old school and remember when there was more class. Bring back traditional country!" Ballerini, who has amassed an impressive net worth thanks to her illustrious career, has not had an opportunity to address the backlash, though it's likely she may be forced to speak on her racy yet stunning wardrobe choice at some point if the head doesn't die down.