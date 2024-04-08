This Country Darling's Inappropriate 2024 CMT Awards Outfit Has Fans Turning On Her

The 2024 CMT Awards brought out some of the best in country music, with the genre's beloved singer, Kelsea Ballerini, returning for hosting duties. In her fourth and final year leading the ceremony, the singer arrived wearing a stunning full-length red sheer lace gown.

However, by the time she graced the stage for her opening monologue, Ballerini had changed into a shocking glitzy outfit that bared all for millions of viewers, with some fans even turning on her. Ballerini addressed the star-studded crowd, declaring, "I'm so happy to be hosting the show again this year. When CMT called me they were like, 'Hey, will you host for the fourth year in a row?' There was really only appropriate response, and it was, 'Yeah, sure, OK,'" she quipped (via Us Weekly) referring to her 2023 single "Blindsided," which includes the phrase as its outro. While Ballerini charmed her fellow entertainers, many people online deemed her dress choice to be inappropriate.