We're Not Surprised By Who Donald Trump Wanted To Replace Him On The Apprentice

It's no secret that Donald Trump takes the idea of a family business pretty literally. The former president has always given jobs to his kids, with Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, and Ivanka Trump all holding vice president roles in the Trump Organization at one point. So, it's little surprise that Donald wanted to keep things close to home when finding his replacement as the host of the hit reality show "The Apprentice," following his 2015 departure.

Journalist Ramin Setoodeh claimed in his 2024 book, "Apprentice in Wonderland: How Donald Trump and Mark Burnett Took America Through the Looking Glass," that Donald wanted to see his beloved eldest daughter, Ivanka, take over the coveted role. The former president once gushed, "I felt Ivanka would have been by far the best person you could hire."

Making it a real family affair, Donald wanted Ivanka flanked by her brothers, Eric and Don Jr., as he felt they'd make great permanent advisors on the show alongside her. Eric confirmed as such, revealing in the book that the idea of the sibling trio taking over was actually discussed at one point. Notably, all three appeared on the show prior to their father's departure.