What Happened To Fiona On Hallmark's When Calls The Heart? Here's What We Know

You've likely seen it happen before. A character on a TV show disappears from the program because they're going off on a new, exciting journey — i.e., the actor portraying them likely has a new commitment and they need to be written off the show. It seems that's exactly what has happened to the character Fiona Miller from "When Calls the Heart," played by Hallmark's Kayla Wallace.

Fiona was introduced in Season 6 with the intention of getting Hope Valley set up with a telephone system. Her character went through a few different careers and was later in charge of the town barbershop. In the first episode of Season 11 (which aired on April 7), it was revealed that Fiona had left town to continue her work as a suffragette.

Erin Krakow, who has double duty as both the star and executive producer of "When Calls the Heart," told TV Insider in the "Heart Beats" aftershow that Fiona's absence is due to a new role for Wallace. "We love Kayla Wallace. We would love for her to be in every episode," Krakow said. "Kayla had a really incredible opportunity on another TV series that films out of town. ... It's really exciting. We're excited for her." Although Krakow didn't spill the beans on what Wallace's new show is, she encouraged people to look it up. Krakow added that they'd love Fiona to return for future appearances.