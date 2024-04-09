You Won't See Kate Middleton Signing Autographs Ever - Here's Why

Despite the common perception of royal life as something out of a fairytale, the British royal family is bound by numerous strict protocols. To name just a few, they reportedly have to step on the scale before and after Christmas dinner, follow specific rules for wearing sunglasses, and should avoid using the word "toilet" under any circumstances. While some members of the British royal family, including Catherine, Princess of Wales, have occasionally broken some of the weird royal rules, you won't see any of them signing autographs.

If you happen to ever find yourself in close proximity to a royal figure like Kate or King Charles III, don't even bother asking them to sign their names because it's strictly prohibited. The reason royals are forbidden from signing autographs is actually not that unusual — it's intended to prevent any potential misuse or forgery of their signatures.

Despite the non-negotiable security precaution, there have been instances where some members of the royal family, including King Charles himself, have violated this rule. Kate, on the other hand, has never slipped when it comes to scribbling down her name; not even for an intrigued child.