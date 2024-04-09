You Won't See Kate Middleton Signing Autographs Ever - Here's Why
Despite the common perception of royal life as something out of a fairytale, the British royal family is bound by numerous strict protocols. To name just a few, they reportedly have to step on the scale before and after Christmas dinner, follow specific rules for wearing sunglasses, and should avoid using the word "toilet" under any circumstances. While some members of the British royal family, including Catherine, Princess of Wales, have occasionally broken some of the weird royal rules, you won't see any of them signing autographs.
If you happen to ever find yourself in close proximity to a royal figure like Kate or King Charles III, don't even bother asking them to sign their names because it's strictly prohibited. The reason royals are forbidden from signing autographs is actually not that unusual — it's intended to prevent any potential misuse or forgery of their signatures.
Despite the non-negotiable security precaution, there have been instances where some members of the royal family, including King Charles himself, have violated this rule. Kate, on the other hand, has never slipped when it comes to scribbling down her name; not even for an intrigued child.
Despite not being able to sign her name, Kate can draw on your paper of choice
Catherine, Princess of Wales, demonstrated her unwavering loyalty to royal protocol in 2023 when she declined to sign her name for a child during a visit to the Chelsea Flower Show in London. As reported by People, Kate engaged with children attending the event's inaugural Children's Picnic, many of whom were eager to obtain her signature as a memento.
In response to requests for her autograph, Kate responded, "I can't write my name, but I can draw." After some were confused by her answer, Kate gracefully explained, "I'm not allowed to write my signature; it's just one of those rules." However, she still went above and beyond by drawing pictures for the children, according to eyewitnesses, including a flower, a tree, and a pond with plants.
Kate isn't the only royal figure who had to cleverly swerve signing her name in public. King Charles III reportedly has a prepared response for autograph-seekers, telling them, "Sorry, they don't allow me to do that" (via Express). Notably, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, had an even better strategy while greeting royal fans in Wales in 2018, according to a People report. When a young girl named Caitlin asked for her signature, Markle instead wrote, "Hi Kaitlin," along with a heart and a smiley face.
King Charles and Prince Harry have both broken the autograph rule
Although members of the British royal family should never sign their name in public — ever — there were two notable breaches of the rule in 2010. In April, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, felt sorry for a teenage cadet who had broken her arm — enough to sign her cast. While he was visiting the recruits preparing for an expedition in Africa, as reported by Express, Charlotte Wilkinson-Burnett seized the opportunity to ask for Harry's signature, which he surprisingly granted with the message, "Get well soon. Harry." It remains unclear whether Harry faced any repercussions for the decision to sign his name, but considering his father's similar breach just months later, it's presumed he did not.
In December of the same year, King Charles III, then still Prince of Wales, visited areas affected by flooding in Cornwall and decided to uplift a woman's spirits by giving her his autograph. As reported by The Telegraph, the woman asked for a signature for her son, prompting the royal to write "Charles 2010" on a piece of paper.
While Catherine, Princess of Wales, has broken a number of royal rules, including having physical contact with Tom Cruise, she still has never signed her name for an eager fan, no matter how desperate. Perhaps Kate is also waiting for the perfect opportunity to use her one autograph faux pas, although the 2023 flower show was clearly not the ideal moment.