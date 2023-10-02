Royal Rules Kate Middleton Has Broken Since Becoming Princess Of Wales

By the time commoner Catherine Middleton wed Prince William, the future King of England, she had plenty of time to learn about royal protocol and the relentless demands that marrying into the British Monarchy would place on her. By most accounts, she has done a smashing job at mastering etiquette and has become a favorite member of the Royal Family both at home and abroad. When Queen Elizabeth II died, she and Prince William were heartbroken but seamlessly took on more responsibility with new titles, obligations, and even more demanding roles within "The Firm."

Since the queen passed, the couple has relied on each other to get through the challenges her absence has presented, and their marriage is reportedly stronger than ever. A palace source told Us Weekly, "They're in awe of each other," and "William tells anyone who will listen that he couldn't do it without Kate, and she echoes that right back." Part of what makes the Princess of Wales so appealing to the masses is her efforts to make the monarchy more relatable. Despite having one of the most famous faces on the planet, she gracefully balances her venerated position on the world stage with that of a modern woman who is also a wife, mom, and citizen. When she occasionally breaks royal protocol, it generally results in onlookers' delight, because it makes us feel like she's one of us. Princess Catherine chooses these occasions carefully, but they result in most people appreciating her all the more.