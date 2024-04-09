Inside The Off-Screen Relationship Between General Hospital Stars Chad Duell And Kristin Alderson

When "One Life to Live" ended in 2011, several characters were brought over to "General Hospital" as part of ABC's shared soap universe. One of the characters was Starr Manning (Kristen Alderson), who entered into a relationship with Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell). However, due to a rights dispute over the "OLTL" characters, Starr was written out of the show, but Alderson remained, playing her second "GH" character, Kiki Jerome. Kiki and Michael also struck up a relationship after she dumped his brother, Morgan Corinthos (Bryan Craig).

Life imitated art as Duell and Alderson's natural chemistry translated off-screen, and they hooked up in real life in December 2012. Earlier that year, Duell married his then-girlfriend, Taylor Novak, but according to Soaps in Depth, they got an annulment in 2014 and didn't announce it until 2015. He told the outlet, "It was just too soon. I think we weren't ready," adding that, "It is the best thing for both of us."

As Alderson and Duell were at the beginning of their courtship, they posted several comedic videos to her YouTube page called "peacelovehappi23," many of which were them simply clowning around, dancing, and lip-syncing — often resulting in her laughing hysterically. Alderson also posted a video introducing behind-the-scenes clips for "GH" in July 2012, and hilariously, Duell enters the frame, knocking her out of the way and yelling, "Turn it off!" Clearly, they enjoyed each other's company.