Inside The Off-Screen Relationship Between General Hospital Stars Chad Duell And Kristin Alderson
When "One Life to Live" ended in 2011, several characters were brought over to "General Hospital" as part of ABC's shared soap universe. One of the characters was Starr Manning (Kristen Alderson), who entered into a relationship with Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell). However, due to a rights dispute over the "OLTL" characters, Starr was written out of the show, but Alderson remained, playing her second "GH" character, Kiki Jerome. Kiki and Michael also struck up a relationship after she dumped his brother, Morgan Corinthos (Bryan Craig).
Life imitated art as Duell and Alderson's natural chemistry translated off-screen, and they hooked up in real life in December 2012. Earlier that year, Duell married his then-girlfriend, Taylor Novak, but according to Soaps in Depth, they got an annulment in 2014 and didn't announce it until 2015. He told the outlet, "It was just too soon. I think we weren't ready," adding that, "It is the best thing for both of us."
As Alderson and Duell were at the beginning of their courtship, they posted several comedic videos to her YouTube page called "peacelovehappi23," many of which were them simply clowning around, dancing, and lip-syncing — often resulting in her laughing hysterically. Alderson also posted a video introducing behind-the-scenes clips for "GH" in July 2012, and hilariously, Duell enters the frame, knocking her out of the way and yelling, "Turn it off!" Clearly, they enjoyed each other's company.
Alderson's Instagram posts are a timeline of their romance
Things seemed to be going well regarding the relationship between "General Hospital's" Chad Duell and Kristen Alderson. Starting in 2012, Alderson posted photos on Instagram of the two traveling, going to dinner, and generally having fun together. The fans enjoyed them, often stating that they loved the couple together both on and off-screen, and the social media platform became a timeline of their romance.
In February 2014, Alderson posted a photo of Duell before he judged a martial arts event and referred to his nervous look as "freakin' adorable." In June of that year, she shared a pic of him looking casual and admitted, "Going to embarrass @duelly hahah I'm a tad bit in love," taking their relationship to the next level. Later in July, a photo of the happy couple was captioned, "We're so lucky to have found what we have. I'll nvr take it for granted."
And in September, she posted a snapshot of them hugging at a beach during sunset, remarking, "Happy birthday to my honey @duelly. I'm an extremely lucky girl to have you. You light me up." In November, she shared one of herself holding a set of keys while Duell hilariously looked sad and announced that they were moving in together. One of the last photos from their relationship's journey was taken in September 2015, when she wished him a happy birthday. Sadly, they broke up in October that year.
Both Duell and Alderson have moved on with their lives
After "General Hospital" stars Chad Duell and Kristen Alderson split, Alderson apologized on X, formerly Twitter, in October 2015, for them keeping quiet about their breakup. She later tweeted on October 22, "Goodbye LA & to a beautiful chapter in my life. I'll always love you @duelly87 thank you for being my best friend." The two have since moved on, with Duell marrying "The Young and the Restless" star Courtney Hope (Sally Spectra) in October 2021. However, by December of that year, they had ended their relationship.
He then went on to have a relationship with Brazilian model Luana Lucci, and in March 2023 he announced on Instagram that they were expecting a baby boy who arrived in September. Duell then posted, "Welcome to the world lil Dawson. Been quite the journey...can't wait to see the great man you become."
In September 2023, Alderson revealed on Instagram that she was having a baby girl with fiancé Taylor Crousore, writing, "Words can't describe the happiness. BABY GIRL CROUSORE!" In February 2024, she wrote about her difficult labor that went on for 48 hours, ending with a C-section. She happily shared photos of herself prior to bringing baby Kiera into this world and joyously remarked, "I keep breaking down in tears when I look at her, sing to her, talk to her. She's everything I've ever wanted." Duell and Alderson continue to remain friends.