The Stunning Transformation Of Elizabeth Hurley

Name a more iconic, ageless beauty than Elizabeth Hurley. Go ahead, we'll wait. Over the last few decades, she's made her mark as a model, actor, businesswoman, and mother. She has starred in hits and flops. Her flawless face has graced the covers of hundreds of magazines and ad campaigns. She has seen heartbreak and weathered public storms (looking at you, Hugh Grant) that might have sent other women running for cover. Yet, she always seems to emerge stronger and better than ever with her head and heels high, and her sense of humor intact. "I don't take myself too seriously," she admitted to Great British Life. "I know my failings and I do make fun of myself."

It takes a lot of tenacity to find success in Hollywood, and no one knows that better than women who have spent a significant amount of time in the industry. After all, show business is no stranger to ageism, and unfortunately, the idea of whether or not a woman is in her "prime" continues to loom. However, Hurley embraces aging with open arms. "There's zero point in dreading anything inevitable and I never have," she once told Healthy Living. "I find energy and outlook are the two things which make people seem youthful to me."

Clearly, her energy and outlook are working well for her. From punk rock princess to silver screen siren, this is the transformation of Elizabeth Hurley.