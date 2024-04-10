Tom Selleck's Wife Knew He Had A Crush On This A-List Actor

Even celebrities have celebrity hall passes. Tom Selleck and his wife, Jillie Mack, have been married since 1987. They don't have an open relationship by any means, but Selleck has divulged the very specific parameters Mack gave him regarding a potential rendezvous.

In the late 1980s, Selleck and Mack bought the avocado ranch that became their home. Their neighbor from back then was Sophia Loren, an incredibly talented classic Hollywood actor who started her career in Italy but became a recognizable star worldwide. She slowed down her acting career in the '80s. In a 2007 interview with Contactmusic, it was revealed that Selleck had a crush on Loren and explained what Mack told him about that.

"It had to happen just like this, if I was on my way to Home Depot and [Loren] was out on the driveway in her bathrobe and she said exactly these words: 'Thomaso, would you like a cappuccino?' I could go in," Selleck said. "But it never happened and she sold it." Despite the jokes about an affair with Loren, Selleck is a family man through and through.