What Was Malia Obama's Debut Short Film About, And Why Did It Receive Lukewarm Reviews?
Malia Obama took her Hollywood career to the next level when she showcased her short film, "The Heart," at the Sundance Film Festival in January 2024. The moment was years in the making, as she previously interned on the HBO series "Girls" and was once a writer on Amazon Prime's "Swarm." Malia's directorial debut centers around the main character named Joshua, who lives with his mother until she dies from a sudden heart attack. After her death, he learns that she wishes for him to keep and preserve her heart. The production was a huge accomplishment for Malia. Still, not everyone was a fan of her work.
During her "Meet the Artist" Sundance profile, the former first daughter explained the premise of the film, which she says focuses on forgiveness and even some regret, which Joshua was forced to confront in the 18-minute flick. "The film is about lost objects and lonely people and forgiveness and regret, but I also think it works hard to uncover where tenderness and closeness can exist in these things," Malia added. While it appears that the flick was well-thought-out, many people trashed it, though it seems much of the hate could be related to her famous father, former President Barack Obama.
Some critics used Malia Obama's film to slam her father
After the film debuted, several reviewers took to the movie platform Letterboxd to express their disdain for "The Heart." However, some seemed to aim their vitriol at the country's former leader, Barack Obama, not at Malia directly. One user claimed that they'd watched "The Heart" at the Cleveland International Film Festival, where both Barack and wife Michelle were in attendance. That person wrote, "Should've turned around and asked Malia's dad what he was doing with those drones in Syria from 2012 to 2015." Another rudely declared, "Honoring her father's legacy by dropping a giant bomb and not receiving any criticism for it." Such commentary could be why Malia Obama chose to release her movie under her professional name, Malia Ann, refraining from using her well-known last name.
In a March 15, 2024, review of the film, The Daily Beast crowned Malia its "Nepo Baby of the Week." While they didn't completely trash the flick, it was dubbed a "mostly forgettable short film." Senior Entertainment Writer Laura Bradley wrote, "On an emotional level, at least, 'The Heart' actually is a little lifeless." Despite such unkind words, there were people who enjoyed "The Heart."
There were some kind words for Malia's movie
JinJa Birkenbeuel, CEO and founder of Birk Creative, praised Malia Obama's project, stating it "does a beautiful job of uncomfortably exploring the narrative that you are supposed to love your parents and your parents are supposed to love you." Another positive analysis published by Hindustan Times wrote, "'The Heart' is a confident and assured directorial voice, one that circles around this specific close-knit dynamic of parental love and neglect."
No plans have been announced for Malia's next flick. However, the Harvard graduate could be taking her time to release a new project due to the pressures of her family name. Donald Glover, whose Gilga company produced "The Heart," told GQ in April 2023 about the warning he gave the rising filmmaker: "You're Obama's daughter. So if you make a bad film, it will follow you around." Judging by the lukewarm feedback, this could certainly prove true.