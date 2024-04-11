What Was Malia Obama's Debut Short Film About, And Why Did It Receive Lukewarm Reviews?

Malia Obama took her Hollywood career to the next level when she showcased her short film, "The Heart," at the Sundance Film Festival in January 2024. The moment was years in the making, as she previously interned on the HBO series "Girls" and was once a writer on Amazon Prime's "Swarm." Malia's directorial debut centers around the main character named Joshua, who lives with his mother until she dies from a sudden heart attack. After her death, he learns that she wishes for him to keep and preserve her heart. The production was a huge accomplishment for Malia. Still, not everyone was a fan of her work.

During her "Meet the Artist" Sundance profile, the former first daughter explained the premise of the film, which she says focuses on forgiveness and even some regret, which Joshua was forced to confront in the 18-minute flick. "The film is about lost objects and lonely people and forgiveness and regret, but I also think it works hard to uncover where tenderness and closeness can exist in these things," Malia added. While it appears that the flick was well-thought-out, many people trashed it, though it seems much of the hate could be related to her famous father, former President Barack Obama.