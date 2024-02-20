Why Critics Are Going After Malia Obama For Her Professional Name

Malia Obama has undergone a stunning transformation over the years, and now she's trying to step out from the shadow of her parents' internationally recognized shadow. Some people, however, seem bent on keeping her there. The eldest daughter of former President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama was accepted into the 2024 Sundance Film Festival for "The Heart," a short film she wrote and directed. However, what should've been a huge milestone in her career was quickly overshadowed by her chosen professional name.

The eldest Obama daughter was highlighted in a Sundance Institute "Meet the Artist 2024" video on YouTube, where she spoke briefly about her work as stills from the film flash on screen. Noticeably, the Harvard graduate was listed as Malia Ann, not Malia Obama. The decision to use her middle name instead of her surname appeared to be an attempt to solidify herself as an artist separate from her family's history in the White House.

While some praised Malia's decision not to rely on — or, conversely, be pigeonholed by — her presidential past, others accused the young artist of changing her name to avoid nepotism arguments.