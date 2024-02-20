Why Critics Are Going After Malia Obama For Her Professional Name
Malia Obama has undergone a stunning transformation over the years, and now she's trying to step out from the shadow of her parents' internationally recognized shadow. Some people, however, seem bent on keeping her there. The eldest daughter of former President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama was accepted into the 2024 Sundance Film Festival for "The Heart," a short film she wrote and directed. However, what should've been a huge milestone in her career was quickly overshadowed by her chosen professional name.
The eldest Obama daughter was highlighted in a Sundance Institute "Meet the Artist 2024" video on YouTube, where she spoke briefly about her work as stills from the film flash on screen. Noticeably, the Harvard graduate was listed as Malia Ann, not Malia Obama. The decision to use her middle name instead of her surname appeared to be an attempt to solidify herself as an artist separate from her family's history in the White House.
While some praised Malia's decision not to rely on — or, conversely, be pigeonholed by — her presidential past, others accused the young artist of changing her name to avoid nepotism arguments.
The internet was divided on Malia's new moniker
The comment section of Malia Obama's Sundance spotlight video was full of YouTube users excited to see the eldest Obama daughter forge her professional path. However, others weren't nearly as impressed. "Not her trying to skip the nepo baby discourse by using her middle name like we all know your Obama's daughter," one user commented. "Good for her, but trying to avoid the nepotism charge isn't gonna work lol," wrote another.
Many commenters suggested Obama's parents were the reason "The Heart" was accepted into the highly competitive Sundance Film Festival, given Malia's relatively short filmmaking career. She landed her first show biz gig as a production assistant for "Extant" in 2014. Obama worked as a writers' aid for "Girls" the following year, worked briefly with The Weinstein Company in 2017, and later served as a writer on Donald Glover's series "Hive." While screening a film at Sundance so early in one's career is extraordinary, it's not unheard of.
Moreover, Malia isn't the only former first daughter to distance herself from her presidential father. Ivanka Trump's low-key Maui trip in September 2023 saw Donald Trump's eldest daughter using a similar tactic. While distributing food to families affected by the Hawaii wildfires, Ivanka chose to go by "Iva," a distinct change from her highly recognized full name. Whatever their reasonings, it's clear that Malia and Ivanka will need to do more than a name change to separate themselves from their family's legacies.