Jennifer Garner & Ben Affleck's Middle Child Shares Name Change During Meaningful Moment
Jennifer Garner's three children, whom she shares with ex-husband Ben Affleck, each took the podium during their grandfather's memorial service on April 6 to share Bible verses in his memory. The funeral came after William Jack Garner passed away on March 30th, 2024, with Jennifer taking to Instagram to announce the loss of her parent shortly after.
While the celebration of life, streamed to Facebook, marked a significant moment for the Garner-Affleck family, it was also meaningful for the actor's middle child. For the first time, the 2009-born Affleck introduced themselves publicly as Fin, a seemingly shortened version of their birth name. "Hello my name is Fin Affleck," they said simply before reading Proverbs 16:8.
The announcement came after paparazzi spotted the Affleck teen debuting a bold makeover while saying goodbye to their mother at a bus stop. While they sported a fresh buzz cut, they also wore a backpack with the name "Fin" embroidered on it. This wasn't the first time they've changed up their style, as they've often experimented with more androgynous looks when out and about with their family.
Name-changing is often a significant milestone
While some outlets report that Fin Affleck is non-binary, meaning they don't identify as either binary gender, this is the first time that the teen has spoken publicly about their name change. Names, like clothing or hair, serve as an external indication of gender, which is why most transgender individuals choose to change their names to align with their gender identity.
In the past, Jennifer Garner has also spoken about wanting her children to feel open to expressing their gender identities and sexualities to her. "As far as my kids growing up in a world that is different from the way that the generation above them has grown up — my kids are growing up saying, 'I don't know if I'll someday marry a man, a woman. I don't know,'" she told Pride Source. "Everything is open ... The kind of gender normative thing is not celebrated and expected in the way that it used to be."
The Daily Mail also reports that Fin is also close with their step-sibling Emme Maribel Muniz, who identifies as nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns. Muniz is the child of Jennifer Lopez, who is currently married to Fin's dad, Ben Affleck. Though they haven't publicly confirmed their personal gender identity, we hope that Fin is surrounded by nothing but love and support during their self-discovery journey.