Jennifer Garner & Ben Affleck's Middle Child Shares Name Change During Meaningful Moment

Jennifer Garner's three children, whom she shares with ex-husband Ben Affleck, each took the podium during their grandfather's memorial service on April 6 to share Bible verses in his memory. The funeral came after William Jack Garner passed away on March 30th, 2024, with Jennifer taking to Instagram to announce the loss of her parent shortly after.

While the celebration of life, streamed to Facebook, marked a significant moment for the Garner-Affleck family, it was also meaningful for the actor's middle child. For the first time, the 2009-born Affleck introduced themselves publicly as Fin, a seemingly shortened version of their birth name. "Hello my name is Fin Affleck," they said simply before reading Proverbs 16:8.

The announcement came after paparazzi spotted the Affleck teen debuting a bold makeover while saying goodbye to their mother at a bus stop. While they sported a fresh buzz cut, they also wore a backpack with the name "Fin" embroidered on it. This wasn't the first time they've changed up their style, as they've often experimented with more androgynous looks when out and about with their family.