Whatever Happened To Tila Tequila

This article contains mentions of domestic abuse, mental health issues, suicide, anti-Semitism, and racism.

When looking back at the stars of the early to mid-2000s, you have to wonder what happened to celebrities like Carmen Electra, Seth Green, or Tila Tequila, who were personifications of that era. Following her time on MySpace, MTV, and Playboy (all quintessential noughties pillars), Tila Tequila is still making waves online, though she's not nearly as popular as she was 20 years ago.

Tila "Tequila" Nguyen began modeling for Playboy after high school and found internet fame on MySpace with an incredible 3.8 million friends on the platform. She later had her big break in 2007 with MTV's "A Shot at Love with Tila Tequila," a reality dating show in which lesbian women and straight men vied for her affections.

Tequila's name was everywhere, as she took the world by storm with her sultry persona, short-lived acting and music careers, and socialite status. However, the star's public image turned sour pretty quickly when her reality show ended after two seasons. Since then, fans have been wondering where the once "it girl" has been. From the tragic death of a loved one to several failed reinventions of herself and countless controversial moments, here's what happened to Tila Tequila post-MTV fame.