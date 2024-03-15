Whatever Happened To Carmen Electra?

In the 1990s, Carmen Electra had the entertainment world wrapped around her perfectly manicured finger: she was a movie star, cover girl, TV personality, and everything in between. But before she found fame, Electra was known simply by her given name, Tara Leigh Patrick. In the early '90s, the Ohio native moved to Los Angeles, where she caught the eye of legendary musician Prince. Before long, Prince signed her to his music label, and the pair began working on her studio album.

Electra's entertainment career soared in the mid-nineties when she made her Playboy debut and landed a role in "Baywatch." Soon, she was America's "It Girl," appearing all over the pop-cultural landscape and working with megastars like Marlon Wayans. "She was so pretty, so funny, so cool," Wayans told Vanity Fair in 2023. "She was the Kim Kardashian of that day ... all over MTV, all in the magazines, every guy wanted to be with her, and every girl wanted to be like her." Not only was the public enamored with Electra, but they also couldn't get enough of her highly publicized — and occasionally turbulent — love life. Over the years, Electra was famously entangled with A-listers like Prince, Dennis Rodman, and Dave Navarro.

As the early aughts wound down, Electra seemingly backed away from the spotlight — but don't let her scarcity fool you. Although she's no longer popping up at every turn, this '90s diva has been incredibly busy over the last several years.