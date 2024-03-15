Whatever Happened To Carmen Electra?
In the 1990s, Carmen Electra had the entertainment world wrapped around her perfectly manicured finger: she was a movie star, cover girl, TV personality, and everything in between. But before she found fame, Electra was known simply by her given name, Tara Leigh Patrick. In the early '90s, the Ohio native moved to Los Angeles, where she caught the eye of legendary musician Prince. Before long, Prince signed her to his music label, and the pair began working on her studio album.
Electra's entertainment career soared in the mid-nineties when she made her Playboy debut and landed a role in "Baywatch." Soon, she was America's "It Girl," appearing all over the pop-cultural landscape and working with megastars like Marlon Wayans. "She was so pretty, so funny, so cool," Wayans told Vanity Fair in 2023. "She was the Kim Kardashian of that day ... all over MTV, all in the magazines, every guy wanted to be with her, and every girl wanted to be like her." Not only was the public enamored with Electra, but they also couldn't get enough of her highly publicized — and occasionally turbulent — love life. Over the years, Electra was famously entangled with A-listers like Prince, Dennis Rodman, and Dave Navarro.
As the early aughts wound down, Electra seemingly backed away from the spotlight — but don't let her scarcity fool you. Although she's no longer popping up at every turn, this '90s diva has been incredibly busy over the last several years.
Carmen Electra released some new music
In 1993, Carmen Electra released a self-titled album under Prince's label, Paisley Park Records. The album launched her into the spotlight and introduced the world to her sexy, charismatic style. With The Purple One's guidance, it seemed like Electra would go the distance as a pop musician. But in the mid-nineties, Electra made a major career pivot: she broke away from her mentor, Prince, whom she was also dating at the time. Reflecting on her choice, she told E! News: "I needed to leave and be my own person." Electra flourished on her own, but her music career quickly ground to a halt.
After pulling away from the limelight, Electra made a musical comeback in 2012. The starlet released a new single, a hypnotic dance anthem called "I Like It Loud." In a Billboard interview, Electra gushed about her musical revival. "Throughout my career, I've been involved with music a little bit while working on films and other projects," she said. "Every time I get a chance to be involved with music, it makes me feel more complete. It inspires me in so many ways, and I miss it so much while I'm away from it." In 2013, she released another single called "WERQ." Electra's new music harkened back to her 1993 album with thumping beats, breathy vocals, and a racing tempo. "It's part pop, dance, electro — something you can dance to," the singer told OK Magazine.
She hosted a dating show
From her red-carpet looks to her iconic "Scary Movie" cameo, Carmen Electra made her mark on '90s pop culture. However, one of her greatest claims to fame is her high-profile dating history. Perhaps that's why WE TV chose Electra to host their reality show, "Ex Isle," in 2015. The show centered on five ex-couples who wanted to make a clean break from their past relationships. Filmed in the Dominican Republic, the series featured a tropical backdrop, an on-site therapist, and, of course, lots of drama. Electra told Parade: "We brought in people that are in codependent, unhealthy relationships, who feel stuck because they have a family together, or, for whatever reason, they cannot get away from each other."
While filming the show, the cast had to ditch their phones and cease contact with the outside world. Being in such close proximity helped Electra get to know the contestants. "Originally, I joined as the host of 'Ex Isle,' but then I became friends with these exes," the reality star said during a "Today" appearance. "And I saw them cry, I saw them fight, I saw so much in them, and that really connected us." Electra's time on "Ex Isle" allowed her to reflect on her own past relationships. "I saw myself in a lot of the couples," the celeb told Parade. She added: "I could share my experiences with them, and they felt a little bit more loose with me."
She paid tribute to Prince
Carmen Electra surfaced again in 2016 after the heartbreaking death of her mentor and former lover, Prince. The legendary music maker — known for his era-defining hits like "Purple Rain" and "Kiss" — died on April 21, 2016, from an accidental Fentanyl overdose. The 57-year-old's death triggered an outpouring of grief that echoed across the world. For Electra herself, it was a personal and gutting loss. Days after Prince's death, Electra paid tribute to the musical icon. "He always talked about life, not death," Electra told E! News. "He was excited about music." She added: "Prince was like a god. Maybe that's why I'm so shocked he's passed away."
While the world continued honoring Prince, Electra reflected on how the pop titan impacted her life. She revealed to Rolling Stone that Prince was the one who coined her iconic stage moniker. "He liked the name Carmen and said I'm more like a Carmen, and I said, 'Really?'" the superstar stated. She added: "[H]e came to me and said, "'What about Electra?' and at first I thought, 'That sounds like a superhero, but sure, let's go with it.'" Although the pair had lost touch over the years, Electra fondly remembered the man who helped launch her career. "He made me who I am today," the cover girl declared to E!News. "He inspired me. He believed in me. He picked a select few to believe in and taught us everything. I think of Prince every day."
She appeared in Michael Jordan's docuseries in 2020
In 1998, Carmen Electra started dating Chicago Bulls player Dennis Rodman. At the time, the NBA bad boy was already living in the spotlight thanks to the success of his team, led by basketball legend Michael Jordan. Tabloids watched closely as Rodman and Electra embarked on a whirlwind romance, followed by an impromptu wedding in Vegas. The pair ultimately broke up in 1999, but their relationship lives on in infamy.
In 2020, Electra appeared in "The Last Dance," a docuseries that chronicled the Bulls' road to victory during the '97-'98 NBA season. During her segment, the '90s bombshell revealed that she and Rodman had once skipped town to party in Vegas but got busted by Jordan. "There's a knock on the door. It's Michael Jordan," she recalled. "And I hid. I didn't want him to see me like that, so I'm just hiding behind the couch with covers over me." Looking back, Electra joked that the relationship was "definitely an occupational hazard."
Fans had a lot to say about "The Last Dance," but they all seemed to agree on one takeaway: Electra looked incredible. One person on X, formerly Twitter, wrote: "Watching 'The Last Dance' & Carmen Electra does not age!" Another fan posted: "After watching 'The Last Dance', I realized two things. Basketball was way better 30 years ago and Carmen Electra is still really hot."
She dabbled in fashion design
Carmen Electra's diverse entertainment career proves that she's no one-trick pony. And thanks to her arsenal of lucrative skills, Electra has amassed a stunning net worth. In 2017, the singer-turned-model-turned-actor adopted yet another professional title: entrepreneur. Fittingly, she founded a lingerie line. "I've always wanted to have my own lingerie line since I started doing all the sexy photo shoots and then when I merged that with dancing and burlesque," the entertainer shared with Fox News. Electra named her now-defunct lingerie line With Love From Carmen. While designing the brand, the businesswoman tapped into her knowledge of textiles and vintage fabrics — and, of course, her impeccable fashion sense. Electra's intimate apparel line featured buttery-soft fabrics, curve-hugging pieces, and plenty of lace.
Electra founded With Love From Carmen to help women feel empowered in their own skin. "I think every woman has parts about their bodies that they feel confident about, and then other parts that they don't feel as comfortable with," she explained. "You have to know your body and how you want to look. You do that by trying everything on." As a lingerie designer, she wanted her products to be equal parts sexy and comfortable. The superstar shared: "For me, I love corsets ... unless I'm around the house, then I want something really comfortable and soft. But whatever makes you feel best."
She launched a skincare line
In 2021, Carmen Electra flaunted her entrepreneurial prowess again — this time, with a skincare line. Inspired by her passion for nature and wellness, the pop icon founded GOGO Skincare. As Electra recalled to People, the idea came to her in 2020 after searching for more natural ways to enhance her skin. "During that time, I spoke to someone who asked, 'Is there anything you want to do?'" the businesswoman revealed. "And because of that experience, it opened me up in a different creative way, and I knew skincare was what I wanted to do." Before long, the superstar turned her passion project into a business venture and began developing her product line for GOGO Skincare.
Per the brand's website, GOGO Skincare offers a three-part skincare system featuring two serums and an ultra-rich moisturizer. The products contain nourishing ingredients like hyaluronic acid, vitamin C, and peptides. "I'm really proud to say that my product is vegan, environmentally friendly, gluten-free," Electra gushed to People. "It's all those things." To promote the brand, Electra posed for a photoshoot that showcased her radiant, ageless complexion. On the company's website, she wrote: "GOGO Skin is designed to replenish and nourish your skin on a deep cellular level, leaving nothing but beautiful, healthy, glowing skin."
She joined OnlyFans
Carmen Electra turned 50 on April 20, 2022. You might ask: how does America's sex kitten commemorate such a milestone? A glitzy vacation? A lavish party? For Electra, the answer is none of the above. In honor of her 50th lap around the sun, the Hollywood hottie launched an account on OnlyFans. From Electra's perspective, joining the platform was "a no-brainer." "People are going to do what they want to do anyway with your photos," she told People. "You might as well be in control of them and follow what you feel like doing inside."
As the Daily Mail reported, Electra offers free subscriptions on her OnlyFans page, but fans must pay up to $25 for exclusive content. She also provides custom-made content — for a price. Her biggest OnlyFans request so far? "I get so many foot requests," Electra told People. With nearly half a million profile likes as of March 2024, she's likely making a pretty penny off her OnlyFans venture. But for Electra, it's not just about making money — it's also about taking control of her image as a sex symbol. "I just felt like, 'Yeah, I need to do this,'" Electra explained. "I, for once, have this opportunity to be my own boss and have my own creative vision to share with my fans without someone standing over me, telling me, 'Don't do this, don't do that. Cover up this.'"
Carmen Electra posed for a Skims campaign
In 2023, Carmen Electra teamed up with fellow glam queen Kim Kardashian to promote Kardashian's brand, SKIMS. To celebrate the brand's swimwear line, Electra participated in a steamy ad campaign with fellow '90s bombshell Jenny McCarthy. In the commercial, the duo splashes around at a carwash and laps up melting ice cream while wearing SKIMS bikinis. Electra explained that the campaign was an homage to some of her most iconic '90s photoshoots. "It was a really cool-looking shoot from our past," the pop idol told Rolling Stone. "They had a lot of pictures that we both had shot throughout the years as references on a reference board. That was the inspiration. Although we're wearing Skims, a lot of what we were doing was inspired from both of our pasts."
Electra explained to People how much fun she had filming the SKIMS ad — but she also admitted that she sometimes feels self-conscious about her body. "For me, I think it's the same. I'm always thinking, 'Suck it in.' There are these little things that have always been in the back of my mind, that are still there," the superstar confessed. "So for me, I'm still thinking about my body. 'Is this the right angle? Is this the side of my face that I like?' I still have insecurities, that hasn't changed."
Carmen Electra appeared in Good Burger 2
During her golden age, Carmen Electra crossed over into film. Her movie debut came in 1997 when she appeared in "Good Burger." Electra played Roxanne, a sultry fast food customer who becomes smitten with a Good Burger employee (played by Kel Mitchell). "Good Burger" was a nineties classic, and it boosted Electra to even loftier levels of fame. Following her "Good Burger" moment, Electra dug her high heels into the film industry, appearing in "Scary Movie," "Dirty Love," and "Cheaper by the Dozen 2."
After the mid-aughts, Electra's film career slowed down significantly — that is, until Paramount Pictures decided to bring "Good Burger" back for a sequel in 2023. When Electra learned about the "Good Burger 2," she jumped at the chance to play Roxanne again. "It was so much fun," Electra told Rolling Stone in 2023. She added: "So the second time around, they straight up gave me the offer to play Roxanne, which is the same role I played in the first one, and it was great. We shot in Connecticut, and it was so much fun to see the cast again, especially Kenan and Kel."
She has sparked some juicy relationship rumors
Ever since her notorious marriage to basketball star Dennis Rodman, Carmen Electra's love life has fascinated the masses. When she married Jane's Addiction rocker Dave Navarro in 2003, their relationship was so intriguing that it spawned a reality show called "Til Death Do Us Part: Carmen and Dave." The marriage ended in 2007, and Electra fully embraced the single life. Since then, her dating exploits have received plenty of attention.
In 2012, Electra met TV star Simon Cowell on the set of "Britain's Got Talent." Fans quickly picked up on their flirtatious energy, and dating rumors flew. Later that year, the pair were spotted canoodling in London. To keep things interesting, Electra and Cowell played coy about their entanglement. However, years after their split, Electra confirmed that she had casually dated the reality show host. "He was funny. He made me laugh," Electra said during an episode of "Oprah: Where Are They Now?" "We exchanged numbers. We didn't talk, we were just very flirtatious." The rumor mill churned again in 2023 when Electra enjoyed a public PDA moment with Godsmack singer Sully Erna.
While she seemingly enjoys playing the field, the pop icon told HuffPost that she's eager to find The One. "I'm actually very romantic!" Electra declared. "People never think that about me, but I believe in love and marriage and look forward to having that feeling again where everything sounds and looks amazing."
She remains the queen of red carpet fashion
For better or worse, the '90s were a golden age of fashion. After all, it's the decade that gave us trends like bandanas, sheer fabrics, and JNCO jeans. Plus, the '90s blessed us with fashion icon Carmen Electra. Not only was her wardrobe the epitome of '90s glam, but she was also known for pushing the envelope with her risque outfits. Electra's most iconic '90s looks were also some of her most controversial. In 1998, for example, she attended the MTV Awards in a backless white gown with cutout sides and a barely-there bandeau top.
Since her golden age, Electra still shines on the red carpet. And thanks to her ever-fashionable instincts, the style queen maintains a firm grip on her crown. Electra revived a '90s staple in 2023 when she sported a lacy, bustier dress while hosting a fashion event. In 2024, she stepped out at the People's Choice Awards in a shimmery, cool-toned gown with a plunging neckline. Reflecting on her decades-long style evolution, Electra celebrated the fact that '90s fashion is finally making a comeback. "I had a stylist that would dress me in these sexy cut-up dresses and they were very revealing, and they were very forward. And at the time, it was shocking," she told People. "People were kind of like, 'Whoa, what is that? That's too sexy. We need to tone that down.' Now everyone's wearing cutouts and being creative with that."