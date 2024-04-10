Samantha Markle's Plan To Tap Kate Middleton In Lawsuit Against Meghan Totally Backfires

The feud between Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle has been simmering away for years, and it's unlikely that their relationship will improve until their husbands, who have also been at odds for a while now, make amends. But there's one person who potentially stands to benefit from the sad situation: The Duchess of Sussex's estranged half-sister. Samantha Markle's defamation lawsuit against Meghan got an icy ending in March 2024 when a Florida judge dismissed the charges. Samantha objected to statements Meghan made during her infamous Oprah Winfrey interview with Prince Harry and in the "Harry & Meghan" Netflix docuseries, which indicated that she and Samantha didn't have a close relationship. This, her lawyers argued, falsely painted Samantha as "a deceptive fame-seeking imposter with avaricious intentions."

The judge disagreed, ruling that Samantha had failed to prove either that the statements were demonstrably untrue or that they'd caused her serious harm. The story didn't end there, though. In fact, Samantha's legal team just filed an appeal. And, on "Dan Wootton Outspoken," her lawyer, Peter Ticktin, confirmed that he intended to seek a deposition from the Princess of Wales. "I felt that Princess Catherine might have some very important light to shed on what had occurred because obviously something is really, really wrong between these two," Ticktin said.

He also suggested that the beloved royal might be able to confirm rumors that Meghan used to bully palace staff, which could help support Samantha's claims of malicious behavior. Then, in a moment of extremely bad timing, the Princess of Wales announced her cancer diagnosis just four days after the appeal news. Now Samantha is taking heat even from the anti-Meghan faction.