Author Claims Meghan Markle Remains Bitter About Kate Middleton Amid Diagnosis

The feud between Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle has been boiling since long before Prince Harry and Meghan left the royal fold. So, it's only natural to wonder what Meghan thinks about Kate's cancer diagnosis bombshell. From the sound of it, though, Kate's struggles haven't been enough to make Meghan forgive and forget how she was treated by the Princess of Wales.

Amidst the ongoing bad blood between Harry and Meghan and the rest of the royal family, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly found out about Kate's cancer diagnosis at the same time as the public. Despite the fact that this was likely hurtful to Harry and Meghan, the couple still reportedly reached out to Kate privately, as well as releasing a statement, saying, "We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace," per People. Yet, according to royal author Tom Quinn, Meghan is still harboring resentment for Kate, even in light of the difficult news. "Kate's cancer diagnosis has been a real shock for Meghan, but she can see no way to patch up the relationship simply because it has become so poisonous," he told Mirror. So, why is there such a strain on their relationship? According to Quinn, "Meghan doesn't feel guilty about Kate, because she feels that Kate should've been the one person in the Royal Family to back her against every difficulty."