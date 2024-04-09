Author Claims Meghan Markle Remains Bitter About Kate Middleton Amid Diagnosis
The feud between Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle has been boiling since long before Prince Harry and Meghan left the royal fold. So, it's only natural to wonder what Meghan thinks about Kate's cancer diagnosis bombshell. From the sound of it, though, Kate's struggles haven't been enough to make Meghan forgive and forget how she was treated by the Princess of Wales.
Amidst the ongoing bad blood between Harry and Meghan and the rest of the royal family, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly found out about Kate's cancer diagnosis at the same time as the public. Despite the fact that this was likely hurtful to Harry and Meghan, the couple still reportedly reached out to Kate privately, as well as releasing a statement, saying, "We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace," per People. Yet, according to royal author Tom Quinn, Meghan is still harboring resentment for Kate, even in light of the difficult news. "Kate's cancer diagnosis has been a real shock for Meghan, but she can see no way to patch up the relationship simply because it has become so poisonous," he told Mirror. So, why is there such a strain on their relationship? According to Quinn, "Meghan doesn't feel guilty about Kate, because she feels that Kate should've been the one person in the Royal Family to back her against every difficulty."
Despite bad blood, Harry wants to reconcile
Evidently, Meghan Markle wishes that things could have gone differently when she joined the royal family, and Kate Middleton has a lot to do with that. Consequently, Tom Quinn told Mirror that "Meghan still feels Kate was in the wrong and should apologize before they try to build bridges." Furthermore, he noted that Meghan "doesn't want people saying that she is trying to make things up with Kate just because Kate is ill." And, the disinterest in repairing this relationship is seemingly mutual. According to Vanity Fair, journalist Omid Scobie has said that Kate "still has some hurt feelings over what Meghan did," adding that she's been known to "jokingly shiver" at the mere mention of her sister-in-law.
Despite the difficult-to-repair damage between the two women who married into the royal family, Quinn says that Harry does want to mend things with his sister-in-law, noting that he "really misses that warm, uncomplicated relationship, and he is torn between loyalty to his wife and regret about the loss of the woman he was so close to." In fact, he goes as far as to say that "losing Kate was Harry's second great loss after losing his mother." Still, despite his rumored desire to visit his sister-in-law and attempt a reconciliation, William and Kate allegedly don't want the "drama" associated with seeing Harry. It seems that there's a long road ahead if these in-laws are going to get back on each other's good sides.