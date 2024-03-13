Samantha Markle's Lawsuit Against Meghan Gets Icy Ending

Some of the statements that Samantha Markle took issue with and were trying to claim were defamation included comments that Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex made during the bombshell interview she and Prince Harry had with Oprah Winfrey in 2021. Others came from the Netflix series "Harry & Meghan." The judge ruled on each of the nearly 20 statements Samantha took issue with, determining that there was enough truth to what Meghan had said or that they were justifiably her opinions on her own life.

While it may seem as though the door is now closed on the defamation claims towards Meghan, Samantha doesn't seem to think so. She posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, a number of times on the day of the ruling. One post read: "It's OK, we are appealing because the rule of law has not been applied to the facts of a case because evidence has not been seen by a judge or jury ...that is not Justice. All of the evidence is going to come out one way or another. The opera is not over."