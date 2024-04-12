Why Hallmark's Brennan Elliott Struggled Behind The Scenes Of The Gift Of Peace

As one of the Hallmark Channel's hallmark figures, Brennan Elliott has been capturing audience attention with his charming performances since the actor's network debut all the way back in 2008. Elliott soon showcased his versatility by starring in a wide array of Hallmark movies, including rom-coms, holiday flicks, and mysteries. While many of these projects hold a special place in his heart, there's one Hallmark movie that Elliott related to on a profound level.

In 2022, the actor took on a role in "The Gift of Peace," a Hallmark Movies & Mysteries original centered around Traci (played by Nikki DeLoach), who seeks support in a Christian grief group after the loss of her husband. The storyline hit close to home for Elliott as he was dealing with a real-life health crisis in his own family at the time, which ultimately prompted the actor to join a support group himself. Just months before filming started, Elliott shared the devastating news of his wife's cancer diagnosis, revealing that Camilla Row had Stage IV metastatic gastric cancer.

Reflecting on his experience working on "The Gift of Peace," Elliott opened up to MediaVillage about the struggles he faced behind the scenes — unbeknownst to everybody else. "I would have these moments where the scene would be over, and I didn't really remember acting. I was so in it because I'm living it at times," he poignantly shared. Ultimately, the experience helped him heal.