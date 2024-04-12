11 Facts About Ludacris' Wife Eudoxie Mbouguiengue
Trigger warning: The following article contains mentions of sexual abuse and pregnancy loss.
From Beyoncé and Jay-Z to T.I. and Tiny, the most famous couples in rap history have often had their romances brought into the spotlight, as well as their most controversial moments. Surprisingly, Christopher Brian Bridges, known as Ludacris, and his wife of more than a decade, Eudoxie Mbouguiengue, have managed to maintain a near-perfect public image of their relationship. Either they're very cautious about what they share with the public, or they truly are meant for one another, as Ludacris and Mbouguiengue still seem head over heels in love.
In June 2021, Ludacris spoke with People about why he and his beautiful wife work so well as a couple. "I loved how passionate she was about her goals. And, obviously, she's beautiful. She checked all the boxes. ... We are stronger together," he enthused. Since they met in 2008, Ludacris and Mbouguiengue have maintained a strong bond, despite a bit of controversy, but there's still so much the public doesn't know about the "Fast & Furious" star's other half. From her humble beginnings in Gabon to stardom, here are 11 facts about Ludacris' wife Eudoxie Mbouguiengue.
She's from West Africa
Eudoxie Mbouguiengue was born May 14, 1986, in Gabon, a country in West Africa. She has often spoken of her roots and, after having a family with Ludacris, encouraged the rapper and their children to become dual citizens. Mbouguiengue's husband shared the news in a January 2020 Instagram video with a caption that read, "Starting My New Year off with Dual Citizenship! ... Momma & Kids too." In the clip, the rapper exclaimed, "Ladies and gentlemen, I just became an official citizen of Gabon. Of Africa! I am a loyal citizen of Zamunda, I mean Gabon."
While he joked about the news with a reference to the film "Coming to America," becoming an official citizen made Mbouguiengue's trips back to her home country simpler. She has on numerous occasions shared snaps on her social media pages of trips to Gabon with her family, likely visiting with her relatives who stayed in Africa. Mbouguiengue still looks after this side of her family, as Ludacris told Distractify in August 2021. "At the current moment, we're packing up stuff to send back to her family at home — like boxes of clothes and baby stuff. She has like eight brothers and sisters. And we're sending stuff in a container over the water and shipping it to Africa," he said.
Eudoxie Mbouguiengue had a rough upbringing
Tragically, while Eudoxie Mbouguiengue was growing up in Gabon, she dealt with an incredible amount of hardship. When she was just a young girl, the philanthropist became the victim of sexual assault by a family member who had also molested a cousin of hers, and the abuse continued until she was a teenager. While speaking with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in March 2016, she remarked, "When I shared my story with [Ludacris], he encouraged me to share my story and made me understand how many women and young girls would benefit from it."
Nikki Lynette spoke about Mbouguiengue on the "About a Girl" podcast in January 2023, highlighting how she grew up in abject poverty before coming to America. She explained that "8-year-old Eudoxie lay on the floor of the squat one-room brick hut that she shared with her mother in rural Gabon. ... Her father was an American citizen. True, he had been in and out of her life for most of her childhood ... disappearing for months or years at a time." While Mbouguiengue's father was hardly in the picture, it was because of him that she was able to emigrate to America as a teenager, knowing only three words in English.
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
She met Ludacris in 2008
Not many people know right away when they meet their soulmate, and it seems like Ludacris and Eudoxie Mbouguiengue may have taken some time to get to that point. After escaping her traumatic childhood and coming to America, the model found herself in Atlanta at an event Ludacris had been hosting. While little is known about the early days of the celebrity couple's relationship, they took their time before getting serious with one another.
In August 2018, Mbouguiengue shared a heartfelt Instagram post to celebrate the couple's 10-year anniversary. "Today marks 10 years we've known each other. We met August 30th Ludaday weekend 2008 but don't get it twisted he didn't get to kiss these lips until 2009. I'm glad we made it work for us because there's no one I'd rather go through this life with. 10 years later and we are better friends, lovers, parents, and partners," the caption said. After dating for just over six years, they were ready to take the next step and, in December 2014, ended up taking two big strides in their relationship on the same day.
Eudoxie Mbouguiengue started a nonprofit
After leaving her difficult upbringing behind, Eudoxie Mbouguiengue decided to pay it forward in 2013 and began a nonprofit called the Unspoken Angels Foundation. The foundation endeavors to support and educate young women who have endured some form of abuse in their lives, including mental, verbal, or sexual. In speaking with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in March 2016, Mbouguiengue said, "Countless young girls are getting abused and they don't have a place to run. Where do they go? ... What can we do? It has to start with us."
The philanthropist also explained that the ultimate goal is to bring the project back to her home country. "African culture is big on man power. [Taking the program to Gabon] is a little risky for me. Trust, once I start here and my foundation is strong enough here, I'll return to my homeland [to help]," Mbouguiengue added. She discovered that, having experienced her own trauma in Africa as a young girl, it was difficult for her to get her foundation going as it hit very close to home. "I had bad dreams. I had nightmares. I had to go to counseling. I felt like I was at the point where I could go left into a depression. I was crying a lot every day," she said.
Thankfully, Mbouguiengue has had Ludacris by her side to support her work, as the rapper-turned-actor has attended fundraisers for the Unspoken Angels Foundation and posted in support of his wife's nonprofit.
She and Ludacris got married and engaged on the same day
Many celebrities wind up married to normal people, so while Eudoxie Mbouguiengue might not have been nearly as famous as her musician and movie star husband, they were perfect for one another. The day after Christmas in 2014, Ludacris popped the question while the two were on a plane. Mbouguiengue had nowhere to run if she had wanted to, but she thankfully agreed to his proposal, which had been written in the trees for her to read from up in the air. "She didn't say yes. She said HELL YES! #milehighproposal," Ludacris shared on his Instagram that day.
Mbouguiengue and her fiancé were so excited to tie the knot, that they didn't wait much longer than a few hours to make it official. That same day, the couple got married, which Ludacris shared later in January with his followers on Instagram. "Why wait? Did the thing before 2015. #mr and mrs bridges," his caption read. Mbouguiengue and her husband each shared sweet snaps of the big day, showing Ludacris in a tuxedo with a couple of buttons undone and his stunning bride in a simple white gown, holding a white and purple bouquet. The two looked happier than ever, as their fans filled the comment section with love and support for the newlyweds.
Eudoxie Mbouguiengue stayed with Ludacris after he had a child with someone else
The media was abuzz with gossip when, in January 2014, it was revealed that Ludacris had fathered a child the previous month. His daughter Cai Bridges was conceived with a woman named Tamika Fuller, while the rapper was on a break from Mbouguiengue, and it seemed like the news may not have broken if it weren't for the paternity test and custody dispute that unfolded. Ultimately, Ludacris was awarded full custody of Cai shortly after marrying Mbouguiengue, and they have gone on to raise their blended family together.
In December 2022, during the Essence series "If Not For My Girls," Mbouguiengue, LeToya Lockett-Walker, and Keri Hilson spoke about their friendships. "If not for my girls, I would be in relationships and places that no longer serve me. If not for you two specifically, I would still have been in really toxic relationships. Both of you in your own ways have helped me have that birds-eye view of the reality because love can be blinding," the philanthropist said.
Following the episode, a fan asked, "Nobody told Eudoxie to leave after Luda had the side baby?" Mbouguiengue responded by explaining her thought process behind staying with the rapper. "Many people did tell me that but I listened to my heart and it's the best decision I've ever made," she remarked. Whatever dispute the couple may have had about Ludacris having a child with another woman was kept fiercely private.
She has a master's degree in global management
As Eudoxie Mbouguiengue made a life for herself in America, she focused on setting herself up for a bright future. Of course, her marriage to Ludacris didn't hurt, but she also set her sights on furthering her education and graduated from Nova Southeastern University with a master's degree in global management. With this under her belt, Mbouguiengue was able to pursue causes that were close to her heart, but unfortunately, not everyone believed in the philanthropist's claims.
In July 2015, Mbouguiengue addressed some of her haters in an Instagram post to set the record straight around the rumors of her lack of education. "I find it very interesting that many are infatuated with my education status. Lol I'm far from a so called 'drop out'. I came to this country to further my education contrary to what you have been told. I am the first in my family to graduate from high school, to have a Bachelor and Graduate Degree. My goals to make them proud were accomplished. I've paved the way for my siblings and others to follow," she wrote.
Ludacris was a college dropout, as he left Georgia State University in 1998 after studying music management for two years. The rapper was eventually awarded an honorary degree from the university in May 2022, with Mbouguiengue and his four children in attendance to cheer him on.
Eudoxie Mbouguiengue was open about having a miscarriage
While losing a pregnancy is an incredibly common experience with which many women have dealt, it has been considered a no-go subject for many years. Over time, celebrities like Demi Moore, Britney Spears, and even Michelle Obama have been open about enduring miscarriages. After going through it herself, Mbouguiengue joined in the conversation as well.
In May 2018, Mbouguiengue shared an honest Instagram post detailing her tragic experience. Her caption read, "This year didn't necessarily start off right for us. I had a miscarriage and needed to have surgery. It was very easy to complain and self pity but I refused to let the enemy win. I stayed faithful and prayed up. ... Life will not always go as planned and keeping a positive and grateful attitude will only bring more and bigger blessings."
Despite this difficult and emotional setback, Mbouguiengue and Ludacris weren't discouraged. As he told People shortly after his wife shared the sad news with her followers, "My New Year's resolution is to get a boy, believe it or not. We're going to try one more time. So all next year I'm going to be trying to get a boy." As much as the couple may have tried for a son, they instead welcomed Chance to the world, their second daughter together and Ludacris' fourth, in July 2021.
She and Ludacris are raising a blended family
Before Eudoxie Mbouguiengue became a part of Ludacris' life, the "Fast & Furious" actor was already a father. In August 2001, he had his first daughter Karma with Christine White, and Cai came along in 2013. The philanthropist stepped in as a caring and supportive stepmother to the girls before she and Ludacris had their two daughters, Cadence and Chance.
Over the years, Mbouguiengue has shared several sweet photos of the family on her Instagram page, and she seems to be enjoying every minute of motherhood. In addition to their children, the power couple have also been raising Mbouguiengue's youngest sister Christella, who has also made several appearances on her sister's social media snaps. The power couple seem to have done well in raising their blended family together and Ludacris couldn't have done it without Mbouguiengue, as he told People in June 2021, "The wife is the backbone of the family."
When the pandemic came about, more family time became possible for the busy Hollywood stars. In speaking with Distractify in August 2021, Ludacris said, "I haven't been home this much in 20 years. ... We've made sure that we've kept [our kids] busy, as opposed to wandering around the house. In a nutshell, it's just us being more hands-on with teaching them things that may not be a part of their everyday curriculum in virtual school."
Eudoxie Mbouguiengue loves to cook
Coming from Gabon, Eudoxie Mbouguiengue has her African influences to call on when it comes to putting a meal together. While appearing on the Essence series "If Not For My Girls" in December 2020, the philanthropist spoke with LeToya Lockett-Walker and Keri Hilson about their favorite part of the holidays. Mbouguiengue revealed that cooking is the highlight of the festive season for her, as she's used the opportunity to blend Southern and African foods to create her family's own traditional meals. "I throw a twist in there. ... So that my husband has to [have] a taste of what he grew up eating, but a little bit of the African influence to it. Like, I would do oxtails before I did a turkey," she explained.
Ludacris even raved about his wife's incredible culinary skills while speaking with AP in February 2021 to promote his Amazon Prime series "Luda Can't Cook." He remarked, "[Mbouguiengue] does all the cooking, which is part of the reason I can't cook. She has her own style and she's very, very good at it."
She is supportive of Ludacris' career
There's no doubt that Ludacris has an incredibly demanding schedule, from touring to filming to working on his show "Karma's World" to managing his business ventures. However, Eudoxie Mbouguiengue knew what she was signing up for when she married the rapper-turned-actor and she's remained by his side as a constant support through it all. She has shown up to his shows, including the Super Bowl halftime show, and she's attended important moments like Ludacris' honorary graduation from college.
Some of the sweetest things she's said about her husband have been in social media posts in which she expresses her boundless pride and encouragement for him. On Father's Day in 2023, Mbouguiengue posted a touching tribute to her husband on Instagram, alongside a caption that read, "The best girl dad I know. We appreciate all the sacrifices you make for our family. We are grateful for all you do to make sure we are safe, protected and taken care of."
Mbouguiengue also let the world know how she felt about Ludacris in a September 2023 birthday tribute on Instagram. "Happy Birthday to my main squeeze, my partner, my lover, my best friend, the one with the most giving and beautiful heart. The one who puts everyone's happiness before his. I'm beyond grateful to have you as my soulmate and life partner. I pray that God's favor continues to cover you in everything you do," she wrote alongside a sweet photo of the couple.