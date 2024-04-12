11 Facts About Ludacris' Wife Eudoxie Mbouguiengue

Trigger warning: The following article contains mentions of sexual abuse and pregnancy loss.

From Beyoncé and Jay-Z to T.I. and Tiny, the most famous couples in rap history have often had their romances brought into the spotlight, as well as their most controversial moments. Surprisingly, Christopher Brian Bridges, known as Ludacris, and his wife of more than a decade, Eudoxie Mbouguiengue, have managed to maintain a near-perfect public image of their relationship. Either they're very cautious about what they share with the public, or they truly are meant for one another, as Ludacris and Mbouguiengue still seem head over heels in love.

In June 2021, Ludacris spoke with People about why he and his beautiful wife work so well as a couple. "I loved how passionate she was about her goals. And, obviously, she's beautiful. She checked all the boxes. ... We are stronger together," he enthused. Since they met in 2008, Ludacris and Mbouguiengue have maintained a strong bond, despite a bit of controversy, but there's still so much the public doesn't know about the "Fast & Furious" star's other half. From her humble beginnings in Gabon to stardom, here are 11 facts about Ludacris' wife Eudoxie Mbouguiengue.