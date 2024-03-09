Ludacris' Eldest Daughter Has Grown Up To Be Stunning

Christopher Brian Bridges, aka Ludacris, is the father to four daughters, the eldest of whom is Karma Christine Bridges. When Karma was born, Ludacris' priorities underwent a major overhaul. "I went from being selfish to selfless overnight," he once said (via The Ludacris Foundation on Facebook). "When I look at my daughter, all I can do is smile with the joy and pride that I had a small hand in creating such a beautiful being."

Ludacris' love for Karma and her sisters has only continued to shine over the years. In a June 2022 email interview with People, the "Stand Up" rapper expressed how grateful he is to raise his daughters. "I am learning and adjusting every day just as much as they are," he said. "I want to teach them that they have the strength and the ability to do anything they set their minds to. I want them to know that you are never too young to make a difference." With an incredibly cool dad like that in her corner, it's no wonder that Ludacris' eldest daughter has grown up to be stunning, smart, and independent.