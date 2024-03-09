Ludacris' Eldest Daughter Has Grown Up To Be Stunning
Christopher Brian Bridges, aka Ludacris, is the father to four daughters, the eldest of whom is Karma Christine Bridges. When Karma was born, Ludacris' priorities underwent a major overhaul. "I went from being selfish to selfless overnight," he once said (via The Ludacris Foundation on Facebook). "When I look at my daughter, all I can do is smile with the joy and pride that I had a small hand in creating such a beautiful being."
Ludacris' love for Karma and her sisters has only continued to shine over the years. In a June 2022 email interview with People, the "Stand Up" rapper expressed how grateful he is to raise his daughters. "I am learning and adjusting every day just as much as they are," he said. "I want to teach them that they have the strength and the ability to do anything they set their minds to. I want them to know that you are never too young to make a difference." With an incredibly cool dad like that in her corner, it's no wonder that Ludacris' eldest daughter has grown up to be stunning, smart, and independent.
Karma Bridges arrived right after her dad's career took off
Karma Bridges was born on August 10, 2001, to Ludacris and his partner at the time, an attorney named Christine White. Ludacris went on to welcome a daughter with Tamika Fuller, and two more girls with his wife, Eudoxie Bridges. There's a significant age gap between Karma and her younger siblings; Cai Bridges was born in 2013, Cadence Bridges in 2015, and Chance Bridges in 2021.
When Karma was born, her superstar dad already had a major hit album under his belt (and had several more coming down the pike). On top of that, his movie career was about to take off in a big way. Needless to say, Karma's dad was doing well for himself. "I was in a good place mentally, spiritually and financially, so I was prepared for fatherhood," he said in People in 2021.
Of course, with all that success came a lot of professional obligations, which meant Ludacris couldn't be around his young daughter as much as he would've liked. "I wanted to be with Karma at all times, but obviously because of my schedule and her being so young, I couldn't. I made a lot of sacrifices, he told People. As he said on a 2015 episode of "Today," "Any parent can spend money ... but not all parents can spend quality time."
Ludacris aimed to give her a normal childhood
In some ways, Ludacris seems to be a huge star who strives to live a normal life, if only so Karma Bridges and her siblings can remain grounded. In June 2021, the hitmaker spoke to People about the parenting style he's adopted since having his daughters. "I want to make sure that I prepare them for the world. I'm teaching them financial literacy. ... They're learning great manners, because as we all know, great manners can get you places money can't. I just want them to have a variety of assets and a lot of confidence."
When Bridges appeared on "The Jaime Dee Show" in February 2023, she noted that while she found out her dad was famous at an early age, she still led a relatively normal childhood. Even with a world-renowned musician for a father, she did not worry about living up to any expectations people might have for the child of a famous person. "I've grown up knowing this is who my dad is, I know that he is very well known and so I feel like growing up I really had to ... get used to feeling normal and not putting myself in a box of a 'celebrity kid,'" she said. "I'm still able to live my life and do whatever I want to do."
Karma Bridges showed an interest in music early on
Music has long been a part of Ludacris' life. His rap career officially began in 1998 when he was featured on Timbaland's single "Fat Rabbit"; before that, he was a DJ at Hot 97.5 in Atlanta. So when a 6-year-old Karma Bridges wanted to learn to rap and make music, her dad was just the person to talk to about what goes into creating songs. "I had to sit her down and say, 'If you want to do music, you have to talk about what goes on in your world, because daddy talks about what goes on in his,'" he told People in 2021.
In a 2021 chat with Entertainment Weekly, Ludacris remarked that he and Bridges have been lucky enough to bond over their similar taste in music over the years. In fact, he had even collaborated with one of her favorite artists on a classic love song from the 2010s. "She loved Justin Bieber, but this is unique because I did a song ['Baby'] with him. So there was never an issue where I was like, 'I don't like the artists she likes,'" he said. "I would take her to the concerts and then I would be like, 'Hey, daddy will be back,' and I had to go on stage and perform 'Baby' with him. That's very different than any other father when it comes to their kid loving an artist."
Karma Bridges' jet-setting started at an early age
When it comes to taking to the skies, Karma Bridges is already a seasoned jet-setter. What's more, she's also been at the center of some travel drama. Turns out, even the kids of mega famous musicians have to deal with airline rule-related confusion from time to time. Children of stars, they're just like us.
In 2014, Ludacris came under fire after he supposedly "abandoned" a 13-year-old Bridges at an airport. As TMZ reported at the time, the "Money Maker" rapper had flown with his eldest daughter from Los Angeles to Atlanta where she was due to board a flight to New York on her own. However, after he left the airport, he learned that children under 15 couldn't fly unsupervised with Delta. Bridges reportedly waited in the first class lounge while Ludacris worked out the details with staff and she was booked on another flight.
Luckily, the mixup didn't deter Bridges from continuing to travel. Over the years, Bridges has shared Instagram snaps of her various vacation destinations, which have included Puerto Rico, France, Gabon, Morocco, Kenya, England, and so many more in just the last few years.
Ludacris can be 'overprotective' of Karma Bridges
Like fellow protective girl dad Tiger Woods and self-defense advocate Sylvester Stallone , Ludacris puts his daughters' well-being first. It's hard to say if Karma Bridges' dad is the type of celebrity who makes their kids follow strict rules across the board, but he'll be the first to say he's "overprotective" — especially when it comes to dating. "I told [Bridges] she had to wait till she's 18 and she's 21 now and she hasn't introduced me to a boy yet. So either she's really good at hiding it or she's really taking her time trying to find the right person to bring home to dad," Ludacris joked to Us Weekly in May 2023.
The Grammy winner hopes all four of his girls hold off on dating for as long as possible because he doesn't want to see them go through heartbreak. But when they do start dating? He wants them to know he'll always be in their corner. As he told People in June 2021, he hopes Bridges will still come to him if and when she gets her heart broken. At the time, however, he wasn't too concerned. "Luckily, over the last year because of the pandemic, Karma's been stuck in this household with me. So she's been under my close watch, and there are no boys in her life right now," he added. "When there are, I'm going to be looking for their Social Security numbers and things of that nature."
Karma Bridges is passionate about politics
Ludacris has taken it upon himself to engage his daughters in political discussions, especially when the Black Lives Matter protests kicked off in 2020. The "Fast & Furious" actor spoke with Us Weekly in June of that year about Karma Bridges' participation in the social justice movement.
"[My daughter Karma] was right there with me. The [protests] that I've done, she was right by my side ... She's starting to teach me things. She just wants to know how she can help. She's very politically charged and that helps her in terms of being a part of something. She knows there's a bigger picture of trying to change the world. ... She's teaching me so much, but also wanting to learn," Ludacris said.
In addition to attending protests, Bridges has contributed to some of her dad's projects, including the "Karma's World" toys, a range that features dolls with various hair textures. Ludacris explained to PopSugar in July 2022 that believes, in partnering with Mattel on the inclusive toys and involving his daughters in the development, they're "helping to change the world for the better." As he told the outlet, "It came about because of ... people wanting to see themselves, not only on screen but wanting to see themselves represented in dolls as well." Bridges has also listed her involvement with non-profit organizations on her LinkedIn, including The Ludacris Foundation and Unspoken Angels, each of which support and give back to the communities they serve.
She headed to college in 2020
Karma Bridges, like her parents, is an intelligent and hardworking person, and that paid off in a big way when it was time to head to university. In May 2020, she announced on Instagram that she'd been accepted to Spelman College, a top HBCU located in Atlanta. "I am blessed to continue in the legacy of my mother," she wrote. Since then, Bridges has been focused on getting her degree in documentary filmmaking and is bound to graduate in 2024.
Although she ultimately decided against following in her dad's footsteps in terms of music, Bridges did decide to follow a path of creativity. In a February 2023 episode of "The Jaime Dee Show," Ludacris' eldest daughter spoke about what she hopes to do once she leaves school. "I think the dream is definitely to produce and to continue to make new films and tell new stories. Especially [stories] that represent people that look like me, because that's what this world needs," Bridges said. "I am on the journey of just continuing in the arts."
She inspired her dad's television show
In 2021, Ludacris' animated series "Karma's World" premiered on Netflix. The "Rollout" rapper was inspired to create the who by — who else? — his eldest daughter, Karma Bridges. "'Karma's World' started off as just an idea when I was 6 years old," Bridges shared in a Netflix promo for the show. "I remember ... my dad asking me, 'If you could sing about anything ... what are the topics you would want to sing about?' And I told him that I'd want to sing about school and about friendship." The show ran for 40 episodes, winning a Kidscreen Award in the process for best inclusivity in kids programming.
In October 2021, Ludacris spoke with :BLACKPRINT Meredith (via People) about making "Karma's World." The series, which follows the day-to-day life of a young Black girl, was inspired by real life experiences his eldest daughter has gone through, whether it be people asking her if they can touch her hair to realizing the importance of community and friendship.
Though it's named after his eldest, Ludacris involves all of his daughters in "Karma's World." "They get to watch all the episodes before the rest of the world gets to see them," he said. "It's great because it promotes dialogue with things that are going on in the [show] and then they start dancing and singing. You get to realize what are their favorite songs or favorite dances. They are my research group and we will continue to do better and better as my girls tell me what they love."
She was taught to celebrate who she is
It can be hard to love ourselves completely, but Ludacris has made it his mission to ensure his daughters feel proud of who they are. In a January 2024 chat with Kindred by Parents, the "Act A Fool" rapper talked about how important it is that his daughters believe in themselves. "Just understanding their intelligence, their beauty, and their purpose in the world," he said. "And they come from a strong lineage and heritage."
This dream of seeing his daughters feel empowered and know their worth plays a big part in Ludacris' "Karma's World." As he told the outlet, he wants young Black girls to feel seen, represented, and celebrated on television. "It's a combination of just being a girl dad and wanting to be the change I want to see in the world," he added.
In an episode of "Karma's World," the titular character attends a sleepover only to face a barrage of uncomfortable questions about her natural hair. It's an experience Bridges can relate to. In a September 2021 promo for "Karma's World," she opened up about feeling insecure about her hair growing up. "I think what has helped me overcome feeling uncomfortable about my hair is seeing the women in my life ... who have hair just like mine love their hair and take great care of their hair. It's those types of inspirations that we need in order to love ourselves," she said.
Karma Bridges surprised Ludacris when he received his Walk of Fame star
It's no stretch to say Ludacris is a beyond proud papa. When his eldest daughter, Karma Bridges, turned 16, he took Instagram to share how much she means to him. "Since the day you came into this world I knew a [star] was born!" he wrote. "You are the culmination of hard work, dedication, love, honesty, integrity and loyalty."
It's also no stretch to say Bridges is a beyond proud daughter. When Ludacris was awarded with his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2023, Bridges not only surprised him by showing up to the event, but went on to give a beyond sweet speech in which she called him her "rock" and her "hero." She told her dad that pulling off the surprise was tough because she had to pretend like she couldn't fit the event into her schedule. "The truth is, I wouldn't miss it for the world. I am so proud of you, Dad. Congratulations to a legend of an artist and a legend of a father," she said.
Karma Bridges has gotten into the acting game
Karma Bridges may not be following in Ludacris' musical footsteps, but as for his acting footsteps? That's a different story. The "Yeah!" rapper's eldest daughter is pursuing an acting career. Although her film credits are still on the leaner side as of this writing, her determination to continue landing roles has been clear. As Bridges said in her LinkedIn bio, "I trained in method acting at the Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute. My tenacity and love for acting has landed me roles in commercials, short films, and plays. I [starred] in the feature length film, 'Lost Nation' as Drucilla Prince. You can also see me as Elizabeth in the short film, 'Colt 45.'"
In addition to Bridges' roles she listed, she has also starred in a couple more short films, including "Roses" in 2022 and "Sharpie" in 2023. As she's continued to pursue her work in filmmaking and acting, her filmography has grown. We wouldn't be surprised if, one of these days, we see her acting alongside Ludacris.