The Best-Dressed Celebrities Of 2024 So Far
While it may feel like we were ringing in 2024 just yesterday, this year has given us plenty of red carpets, award shows, and pap walks to show off our favorite stars' best 2024 fashion. From the celebrities who have mastered their own personal street style to those who always grace the best-dressed lists for the major award shows, there are some folks who always look their best and others who are finally coming into their own. Our list of best-dressed celebs so far in 2024 is full of very deserving fashionistas.
When you're a star, you have many events to attend and lots of ensembles that will be heavily scrutinized. So, when you're always dressing to impress and taking fashion risks that really pay off, we take notice. So far this year, some stars have proven that consistency is key and always get a 10 out of 10 on their looks. Others have delivered some show-stopping styles for premieres and red carpets that have left us in awe. From established icons like Zendaya to rising stars like Avantika, some of the biggest names in Hollywood have truly impressed with their signature style this year.
Ayo Edebiri
Ayo Edebiri isn't just a major TV star; she's also the picture of chic when it comes to her fashion choices. This season, "simple" and "elegant" have been the best descriptors of Edebiri's red carpet style. In January, she took home the Emmy award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for "The Bear" wearing a strapless leather Louis Vuitton dress that was sleek, chic, and perfectly formal for the occasion.
Edebiri has stunned in looks that fit this aesthetic all season, but she's done so with enough variety that she doesn't feel like a one-trick pony when it comes to her style. Her red Prada gown at the Golden Globes in January and her transition the following month from quintessential Hollywood glamour at the BAFTA awards to a sophisticated silk shirt and jeans at the afterparty were also standouts. In case it wasn't already clear that Edebiri has a knack for making casual style look just as elegant and updated as her red carpet looks, the black Thom Browne corset and pants that she paired with her sleek bob while hosting SNL in February was the ultimate proof.
Simu Liu
Let's be honest: it is not easy for a black suit to be the best look at an award show. Yet at the 2024 Academy Awards in March, Simu Liu had one of our favorite looks of the night with a simple black suit. This Fendi suit's wrap detailing was chic and unusual, and the brooch addition at the waist made it feel different yet still understated. He also managed to pull off the shirtless suit trend that so many stars tried this award season perfectly by showing just the right amount of skin.
While his Oscars red carpet look certainly caught our eye, it wasn't the only time he has dressed to impress in 2024. From the Oscars Vanity Fair after party to a simple Valentine's Day post on Instagram, Liu is proving one thing this year: He has the elusive art of the simple yet elevated ensemble mastered.
America Ferrera
Thanks to her role in the beloved "Barbie" movie, America Ferrera graced all the red carpets during the 2024 award season. She has had some hits and some misses amidst her many award-show appearances this year. In fact, she even made our Worst-Dressed Stars At The 2024 People's Choice Awards list. Yet, even though Ferrera has had some bad ensembles in 2024, she's also had some of our favorite looks. And, hey — if someone is hitting more red carpets than usual and taking quite a few fashion risks, we're more than willing to take the bad with the good.
Ferrera was nominated for her first Academy Award this year, and she certainly looked the part in her body-hugging metallic Versace gown in the perfect shade of pink to pay homage to her role in "Barbie." Ferrera pulled off more incredible gowns in one award season than most of us will in our entire lives. And, if that's not enough, (which it totally is) she managed to stun in a classic black tuxedo at the Governor's Awards in January. Talk about versatility!
Adele
We may not see Adele as often as we once did, but she has been looking like the epitome of Hollywood glamour during her Las Vegas residency. Throughout Adele's incredible transformation, she has always maintained a signature style that fans could recognize anywhere. She loves to style her blonde locks in a voluminous blowout and sport bold, black eyeliner in a perfect, thick wing. Her fashion choices have always been reminiscent of the '60s and favored classic silhouettes. Adele's style has evolved over time, though, and her concert outfits perfectly reflect the new phase of her aesthetic with a very Las Vegas twist.
Photos from Adele's tour show the star sporting countless fabulous gowns with hair and makeup that is true to her style while also taking things to the next level. Many of her looks are all black but anything but plain — with unique details and lots of shimmer and shine. Her residency wardrobe proves that the singer is very much in her chic era in 2024.
Timothée Chalamet
Between taking on the iconic role of Willy Wonka in late 2023's "Wonka" to starring as Paul Atreides in this year's highly-anticipated "Dune: Part Two," Timothée Chalamet is one of today's biggest it-guys. This is one star who has had plenty of awkward moments seen by the world, but when it comes to how he dresses, Chalamet is the epitome of cool. With his star power at an all-time high, he is spending even more time in the spotlight, and his unique approach to fashion is making him one of the best-dressed of 2024.
Chalamet loves to embrace a fashion risk, but in a way that feels a bit subdued and always cohesive. This follows through from his street style to his awards show attire. This year, his looks for the "Dune: Part Two" press tour were a particularly successful representation of his style. From his Prada suit at the February premiere in Mexico City that had just a few subtly unique details to the scalloped Bottega Veneta mock neck shirt that he paired with leather pants in London that same month, this press tour had one daring and cool fashion choice after another.
Austin Butler
It seems that Paul Atreides himself, Timothée Chalamet, isn't the only "Dune: Part Two" leading man who mastered men's fashion on the movie's press tour throughout February. Austin Butler has tended toward more classic looks than his costar, but he still wasn't afraid to take small risks and make some interesting choices. His Gucci look at the London premiere is a perfect example of this. He paired classic black pants and a floor-length jacket with a white tank top. The concept is simple, but the execution made for an elegant and elevated look.
At another stop on the press tour, Butler continued this trend of a suit paired with a simple undershirt. He kept his grey Givenchy suit open over his plain white t-shirt, giving an air of casual coolness to formalwear that meshes seamlessly with Butler's vintage movie star style. The black and white Haider Ackermann suit he sported at the New York premiere also achieved this unique blend of a classic look with a low-key modern update.
Zendaya
Yet another "Dune" star has been looking like a fashion icon this year. Zendaya got where she is in her career by being full of personality and having a knack for fitting into any role. These skills are also making her wardrobe in 2024 shine. As the leading lady in the tennis film "Challengers," Zendaya triumphs on the court onscreen. On the press tour, she has also triumphed with a plethora of on-theme ensembles. Zendaya really took the opportunity to commit to tennis-inspired fashion for the many events she attended to promote "Challengers." Among the sport-inspired looks she sported, her green and white checkered Louis Vuitton by Marc Jacobs coat from an April photo call in Paris and the pleated Loewe minidress styled with tennis ball pumps that she wore in Rome the same month were two of the standouts.
While the whimsy and fun chicness of her "Challengers"-inspired looks were our favorites from her so far this year, she also stunned on another important press tour. Her looks while promoting "Dune: Part Two" in February were very different and much more fitting for the "Dune"-iverse. Her fashion was more futuristic and architectural. We loved her Stéphane Rolland Couture white and gold dress, as well as when she twinned with her pal, costar, and fellow best-dressed winner, Timothée Chalamet, with matching Juun.j jumpsuits.
Margot Robbie
Since the film came out in 2023, we've all been living in a "Barbie" world, and Margot Robbie is, of course, the ultimate Barbie girl. Over the years, Robbie's talent and beauty have always been consistent, but her fashion has not. She has had some great looks and some truly strange ones. This year has had a few less-than-stellar ensembles, but they were outshined by the moments when she looked like the quintessential superstar.
Of course, as the leading lady of "Barbie," Robbie was compelled to wear plenty of pink this award season. And, while she did pay homage to Barbie with her signature color, she didn't overdo it. Her incredible hot pink Armani Privé gown and matching boa at the Golden Globes in January was the perfect Barbie-on-the-red-carpet look, and her black and pink Giorgio Armani Privé gown at the BAFTA Awards the next month put a subtly elegant twist on the pink theme. It was fitting that Robbie channeled Barbie with a few great pink looks, but it was also the right choice not to sport it all award season long. Her red off-the-shoulder custom Balmain gown at the Critic's Choice Awards in January had to be her biggest showstopper... so far.
Gigi Hadid
As models and fashion aficionados, we're never surprised to see the Hadid sisters dressing to impress. So far this year, though, Gigi Hadid is showing us exactly how the off-duty-model aesthetic is supposed to look. We all know that this superstar can rock a runway look like no other, but she's proving that her street style is just as special. She wore a monochrome Miu Miu look with a jacket, khaki pants, and sneakers while in Paris for Fashion Week in January. During a night out in New York City in March, she styled her blonde bob with a simple pair of slouchy jeans, a black sweater, and a leather jacket in the most subtly elevated way.
While she may not be seeing her on as many red carpets or at other highly publicized events as of late, moments caught by the paparazzi or shared on her Instagram account, like the sleek, all-black ensemble that she shared in March, show us that Hadid is a master of making comfy, everyday clothes look slightly more high fashion. Her low-maintenance haircut and clean girl makeup looks are also helping to enhance her effortless, easy breezy fashion moments.
Avantika Vandanapu
Avantika Vandanapu really made it big in 2024 when she appeared as Karen in the much-talked-about film adaptation of the "Mean Girls" musical. With more major projects in the works, it's clear that this star's career is on the up-and-up. But 2024 has proven that she's not just a talented actor with major star power. She's a total fashionista, too.
She can rock any look, and she uses this fact to her advantage by taking fashion risks. This season, she graced red carpets and attended fashion shows, always wearing one of the best ensembles in the room. But, just because she's getting invited to all the biggest events and isn't afraid to dress accordingly, that doesn't mean that she can't pull off casual looks just as adeptly. She shares her life on her Instagram account and proves that she can slay a Superman t-shirt just as well as a Carolina Herrera LBD, but one of her most stunning fits this year was the Mia Vesper dress she wore to a Prada beauty line launch in February. The form-fitting strapless dress featured an eye-catching tiger across the front.
Sabrina Carpenter
Accompanying Taylor Swift on the Eras Tour and performing surprise duets with the iconic performer is a dream for most pop singers. Sabrina Carpenter is living that dream and looking like a dream while doing it. These days, Carpenter's style is unique and authentically "her." She embraces nostalgia and femininity with blonde locks reminiscent of Bridgette Bardot and a love of ruffles, miniskirts, and platform shoes.
She made headlines when she joined Swift at the piano during a Sydney, Australia Eras Tour Concert on February 23. For the occasion, she paired a sparkly silver custom-made minidress by Oscar De La Renta with white platform boots for a look that was the epitome of her vintage-inspired yet very gen-z, ultra-femme style. While that may have been her biggest fashion moment so far this year, she has given her fans plenty of others, too, with her soft and sweet white set at the Grammys after party in February, her stunning Tory Burch black evening gown at the Vanity Fair Oscars party in March, and many more.
Sydney Sweeney
Sydney Sweeney is doing it all these days. Sweeney is a star whose looks are nothing if not versatile, and she has been spending 2024 showing off her style on the red carpet and off. From her Khaite black leather midi dress that she wore for the talk show circuit in New York City in March to the satin and lace Shu Sho Tang minidress that she wore with black tights that same night to promote her movie, "Immaculate," she can rock a LBD in so many different ways. She pulls off a variety of styles of formalwear just as well — like that classic red, body-hugging Mônot dress that she wore to the People's Choice Awards in February.
On March 18, at the premiere for "Immaculate" in Los Angeles, Sweeney looked — dare we say it — immaculate. She sported a white Balmain top that looked like hands holding a bouquet of flowers around her body. She styled it with black pants, barely-there makeup, and wet-looking hair, letting the art of the top speak for itself and making this one of our favorite looks so far this year.