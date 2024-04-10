The Best-Dressed Celebrities Of 2024 So Far

While it may feel like we were ringing in 2024 just yesterday, this year has given us plenty of red carpets, award shows, and pap walks to show off our favorite stars' best 2024 fashion. From the celebrities who have mastered their own personal street style to those who always grace the best-dressed lists for the major award shows, there are some folks who always look their best and others who are finally coming into their own. Our list of best-dressed celebs so far in 2024 is full of very deserving fashionistas.

When you're a star, you have many events to attend and lots of ensembles that will be heavily scrutinized. So, when you're always dressing to impress and taking fashion risks that really pay off, we take notice. So far this year, some stars have proven that consistency is key and always get a 10 out of 10 on their looks. Others have delivered some show-stopping styles for premieres and red carpets that have left us in awe. From established icons like Zendaya to rising stars like Avantika, some of the biggest names in Hollywood have truly impressed with their signature style this year.