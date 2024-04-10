Why Royal Fans Think King Charles' Banknote Reveal Is A Bittersweet Moment For The Monarch

King Charles III has had the opportunity to see the new banknotes that feature his own portrait, marking a truly historic moment. On April 9, the Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey visited Buckingham Palace to show Charles what the new money will look like, and needless to say, he was impressed. Yet, many fans of the royals believe that this special occasion may not have been entirely positive for Charles; the connection this moment has to his late mother surely gave him some mixed emotions.

In the history of the Bank of England, Queen Elizabeth II was the first monarch to ever be featured on banknotes. Hearing this fact, Charles even commented, "This is what is so surprising. You would think that it goes back," per BBC. Elizabeth first graced banknotes in 1960, and she's been the face of currency in the UK ever since — until now. With money looking the same way for over six decades, this forthcoming change is sure to have an impact on everyone who uses it. For Charles, though, it is understandably more loaded. Coins featuring Charles have already been in circulation since 2022, yet the UK's currency will look very different when these new banknotes begin circulating in June. Upon getting a sneak peek, Charles was gracious and called the banknotes "very elegant." Yet, it's difficult to ignore how Elizabeth's role in this occasion might be affecting the king and how it must feel to replace her on such an iconic symbol.