Who Is Hallmark Star Katherine Barrell's Husband, Ray Galletti?
Katherine Barrell has starred in Hallmark films like "Shifting Gears," and "Everything Christmas," and has been part of the final two seasons of Hallmark's long-running series "The Good Witch." She also directed "Flipping for Christmas" for the network. Barrell's not the only Hallmark regular in her family, either. Her real-life partner is also a Hallmark star. Ray Galletti, Barrell's husband, was directed by his wife in "Flipping for Christmas," and he's also appeared in "Shifting Gears" and "Season for Love."
Barrell and Galletti first got together when they worked together on "My Ex-Ex," in which they play two characters involved in a dysfunctional relationship. Unlike their on-screen roles, where they split up, they quickly developed a bond, with Barrell sharing a selfie with Galletti during a November 2014 beach trip.
The two actors got married in December 2017. To emphasize their closeness, they combined their last names to create "#teambarretti" to tag some of their Instagram posts. To celebrate their first anniversary, Galletti captioned a photo from their wedding with the sweet message: "Our love continues to grow stronger each and every day. With every smile, every laugh, and every moment, both good and sometimes bad... you make it all worthwhile and so very special." Barrell also notes that the constant shifting between acting roles and projects has helped strengthen their connection. "It brings a lot more positivity because we really understand what each other is going through," she told "BOUNCE TimeOut" in 2021.
Galletti encourages Barrell professionally and personally
Since the beginning of their relationship, Ray Galletti has been a staunch advocate of Katherine Barrell's entertainment career. "He is always going to bat for me when I'd be too shy to talk about myself," Barrell informed B City in 2015. At the time, she also noted Galletti helped her get through discouraging times by reminding her that she was pursuing a job she loved.
In 2024, Barrell showed her support for Galletti by giving him a shout-out when she was interviewed about "Shifting Gears," their film with Tyler Hynes. "Watching the person you love shine and do their thing is so much fun," she told Geek Girl Authority. Barrell noted that Galletti's role in the movie played to his acting strengths and had parallels to his work on the reality cooking show "Questionable Taste."
Galletti's optimistic outlook has been a game-changer in the couple's personal life, too. In 2020, Barrell recalled an incident where she was upset and disheartened while they were looking at real estate. She was at a low point when one prospective home had a refrigerator crowding the formal dining room. Galletti, on the other hand, saw an opportunity for comedy and cheered up his wife by improvising an Italian grandpa character who explained why the unconventional appliance location was actually a better choice. "THESE are the moments that imprint on your heart," Barrell later recalled on Instagram. "Seemingly insignificant reminders that you do not walk this path alone."
Galletti is a working parent alongside Barrell
On September 8, 2021, Katherine Barrell and Ray Galletti became parents when their son, Ronin Barrell Galletti, was born. Since his birth, Barrell and Galletti have posted milestone moments with Ronin, like when he enjoyed his first birthday cake. For Halloween 2022, the couple shared a family portrait highlighting their farm-themed costumes. When Ronin turned two in 2023, Galletti posted an adorable photo of him and Ronin chowing down on burgers together.
Barrell and Galletti took Ronin to work with them when they acted on 2024's "Shifting Gears." Barrell appreciated having her son and husband with her since she and Galletti have acted together on only a few occasions. Another instance where Galletti appeared on the same production as his wife was the series "Workin' Moms," when he guest-starred for eight episodes in 2022 and 2023.
Galletti's done a number of guest roles, including "Murdoch Mysteries." He was excited to be part of the long-running period drama since his mom was a big fan. Galletti also has tremendous enthusiasm for hosting "Questionable Taste." "I was talking about my love and passion for Anthony Bourdain and those shows, Stanley Tucci and 'The Big Night' being my favorite movie, and [my agent] said, 'Why don't you just do a cooking show?'" Galletti explained to the Peterborough Examiner. The actor was involved in choosing guests to cook on the show, and he invited Barrell to participate.