Who Is Hallmark Star Katherine Barrell's Husband, Ray Galletti?

Katherine Barrell has starred in Hallmark films like "Shifting Gears," and "Everything Christmas," and has been part of the final two seasons of Hallmark's long-running series "The Good Witch." She also directed "Flipping for Christmas" for the network. Barrell's not the only Hallmark regular in her family, either. Her real-life partner is also a Hallmark star. Ray Galletti, Barrell's husband, was directed by his wife in "Flipping for Christmas," and he's also appeared in "Shifting Gears" and "Season for Love."

Barrell and Galletti first got together when they worked together on "My Ex-Ex," in which they play two characters involved in a dysfunctional relationship. Unlike their on-screen roles, where they split up, they quickly developed a bond, with Barrell sharing a selfie with Galletti during a November 2014 beach trip.

The two actors got married in December 2017. To emphasize their closeness, they combined their last names to create "#teambarretti" to tag some of their Instagram posts. To celebrate their first anniversary, Galletti captioned a photo from their wedding with the sweet message: "Our love continues to grow stronger each and every day. With every smile, every laugh, and every moment, both good and sometimes bad... you make it all worthwhile and so very special." Barrell also notes that the constant shifting between acting roles and projects has helped strengthen their connection. "It brings a lot more positivity because we really understand what each other is going through," she told "BOUNCE TimeOut" in 2021.