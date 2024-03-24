Tyler Hynes Fuels His Best Hallmark Romance Yet In Shifting Gears

Once again, Hallmark breaks the traditional formula with its latest film, "Shifting Gears," continuing to create movies with unique settings and stories. The plot concerns Jess Barro (Katherine Barrell, "Wynonna Earp"), an auto mechanic who ends up bumping into her ex, Luke Childs (Tyler Hynes, "Three Wise Men and a Baby"). Things didn't end so well for them in the past because Luke's grandfather wanted his dad Steven Childs (Andrew Jackson, "All My Children") and Jess' father, Ray Barro (James Burke, "Unforgettable Christmas"), to become business partners.

However, Steven wanted to cut Ray out and Luke knew about it but didn't say anything. This tore the couple apart, but now that Ray's garage called Barro's Auto Repair is in danger of folding because of a rent hike, Jess reluctantly participates in a car restoration contest show called "American High Gear," where the winner takes away $50k.

As icing on the cake, Luke had already joined the show as a contestant, and that fuels Jess' desire to not only outdo him in the show, but also win the money to save the family business. Hynes – who gushed about Hallmark fans to Us Weekly in 2023 when he said, "I can't tell you enough about the human beings who watch these movies and how kind, lovely, wholesome and earnest and authentic they are" — shines with a winning performance here.