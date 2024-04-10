Princess Anne's Son Peter Phillips Splits From Lindsay Wallace
Peter Phillips, the son of Princess Anne and the eldest grandson of the late Queen Elizabeth, is reportedly back on the market. It has been widely reported that he and his girlfriend Lindsay Wallace have gone their separate ways. The two seemed to have a promising relationship, accompanying one another at various Buckingham events, including King Charles III's Coronation Concert in May 2023. Wallace, the daughter of Keith Wallace, founder of oil and gas firm EPC Offshore, even met Phillip's children, Savannah and Isla, who he shares with his former wife, Autumn Kelly.
In June 2023, an insider close to Phillips told Hello Magazine that he was "incredibly happy" about his relationship with Wallace. "Peter and Lindsay just look so natural and great together and are incredibly happy," the source said. "Lindsay really is a breath of fresh air and it's clear to see both Lindsay and Peter are loving life."
With seemingly so much love between them, the April 2024 news that they'd broken up likely surprised many. Regardless, it's apparent that neither Phillips nor Wallace want to make their split a public spectacle.
The couple wants to keep the intimate details of their split private
Peter Phillips and Lindsay Wallace have not spoken out directly about their breakup, though Phillips spokesperson Gerard Franklin confirmed the news. In a statement to People, Franklin called the separation a "private matter." Another person close to the royals also shed some light on the matter to The U.S. Sun, suggesting the two wish to remain amicable. "They were friends before their relationship blossomed. But Peter and Lindsay have gone their separate ways as the relationship simply ran its course," they claimed.
That individual also maintained that outside influences, such as secret partners or royal family members, did not play a role in the split. No matter the actual reason for the three-year romance ending, there still seems to be respect between Wallace and Phillips. The newly single SEL UK sports management company director might soon become a highly sought-after bachelor, although it's unclear if he'd be open to dating soon.