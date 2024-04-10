Princess Anne's Son Peter Phillips Splits From Lindsay Wallace

Peter Phillips, the son of Princess Anne and the eldest grandson of the late Queen Elizabeth, is reportedly back on the market. It has been widely reported that he and his girlfriend Lindsay Wallace have gone their separate ways. The two seemed to have a promising relationship, accompanying one another at various Buckingham events, including King Charles III's Coronation Concert in May 2023. Wallace, the daughter of Keith Wallace, founder of oil and gas firm EPC Offshore, even met Phillip's children, Savannah and Isla, who he shares with his former wife, Autumn Kelly.

In June 2023, an insider close to Phillips told Hello Magazine that he was "incredibly happy" about his relationship with Wallace. "Peter and Lindsay just look so natural and great together and are incredibly happy," the source said. "Lindsay really is a breath of fresh air and it's clear to see both Lindsay and Peter are loving life."

With seemingly so much love between them, the April 2024 news that they'd broken up likely surprised many. Regardless, it's apparent that neither Phillips nor Wallace want to make their split a public spectacle.