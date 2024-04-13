Queen Camilla's Sister Annabel Elliot Could Be Her Twin

Camilla, Queen Consort, is one of the most famous names on the planet, and that hasn't always been a good thing. Camilla's love triangle with King Charles III and Princess Diana and all the mess that came with certainly wasn't a walk in the park; for years, the future queen consort was the most-hated woman in the country. Fortunately, she had her sister, Annabel Elliot, to lean on. Throughout all the drama, media attention, and "tampongate," Elliot remained an unwavering source of support for Camilla. As a source once told the Daily Mail, "I'm not sure she [Camilla] would ever have been able to get through what she has over the years without Annabel by her side." The tipster also called Elliot Camilla's "rock."

Born in 1949, Elliot is two years Camilla's junior. Unlike her royal sister, Elliot maintains something of a low profile, evidently uninterested in receiving royal titles or public attention. That said, she has certainly been spotted at a number of royal events over the years, including Charles' coronation. Clad in a resplendent white dress that matched Camilla, Elliot stood beside her sister and attended to her every need as one of two Ladies in Attendance. She is also one of just six women who act as the queen's companions.

When Elliot accompanied Camilla at the coronation, their family resemblance was impossible to ignore; if one didn't know better, they might assume the sisters were twins. So, who is Camilla's lookalike sibling? Get to know Annabel Elliot.