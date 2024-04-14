Tom Selleck's Daughter Hannah Was Almost Paralyzed After A Terrifying Accident

Hannah Selleck, daughter of Tom Selleck, might've grown up to be gorgeous, but she's also an accomplished equestrian. The California native was born in 1988 to Tom and his wife and fellow Hollywood star Jillie Mack. While her father is known as a legendary actor, being one of the many celebs to get their start on "The Young and the Restless," Hannah has been riding horseback since she was four and competing since she was 10.

In this way, the young Selleck has had many tumbles throughout her career. However, one fall stands out against the rest, as the accident nearly left her paralyzed. While competing at Spruce Meadows in Calgary, Canada, in 2018, the equestrian shattered her tibia and fibula. The accident occurred when her horse refused a jump, causing Hannah's foot to be caught in a malfunctioning magnetic stirrup.

"I had several falls, injuries, and broken bones before," she told Wellington International. "But this was the first time I got hurt and realized it is one thing if I am not able to ride again but another if I am not able to live my day-to-day life as I had always imagined and taken for granted." The accident required intensive surgery and rehabilitation, but she was able to make a full recovery and return to the saddle less than a year after her injury.