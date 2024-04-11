One Of O.J. Simpson's Final Social Media Posts Takes On Eerie New Tone

On April 11, O.J. Simpson's family announced on X (formerly Twitter) that he had died due to cancer the day before. Two months earlier, it was reported that the former athlete was receiving chemotherapy to treat prostate cancer. On February 9, Simpson took to social media to respond. Rather than addressing his cancer diagnosis directly, Simpson focused on the idea that some people purportedly believed he needed hospice care. Simpson laughed incredulously in a video posted to X, saying: "No, I'm not in any hospice. I'm hosting a ton of friends for the Super Bowl here in Las Vegas. All is well." He signed off with a wave and a smile.

Simpson made another video two days later — his final message before his death was announced. Expressing gratitude to well-wishers, Simpson exuded positivity. "My health is good," he declared on X. "I'm dealing with some issues, but I think I'm just about over it." Simpson then predicted he'd be playing golf in the near future.

There are many ways to cope with a cancer diagnosis, and neither Simpson nor his lawyer divulged any details after the reports of prostate cancer. Looking at the information in hindsight, however, it seems the situation was more serious than Simpson let on. To make things even more eerie, Simpson's final post was all about another incorrect prediction. The former NFL player forecast that the San Francisco 49ers would win the Super Bowl 24-20. Although he came close on the score, the Kansas City Chiefs won 25-22.