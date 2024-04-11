One Of O.J. Simpson's Final Social Media Posts Takes On Eerie New Tone
On April 11, O.J. Simpson's family announced on X (formerly Twitter) that he had died due to cancer the day before. Two months earlier, it was reported that the former athlete was receiving chemotherapy to treat prostate cancer. On February 9, Simpson took to social media to respond. Rather than addressing his cancer diagnosis directly, Simpson focused on the idea that some people purportedly believed he needed hospice care. Simpson laughed incredulously in a video posted to X, saying: "No, I'm not in any hospice. I'm hosting a ton of friends for the Super Bowl here in Las Vegas. All is well." He signed off with a wave and a smile.
Hospice??? pic.twitter.com/OXLzs9jWO6
— O.J. Simpson (@TheRealOJ32) February 9, 2024
Simpson made another video two days later — his final message before his death was announced. Expressing gratitude to well-wishers, Simpson exuded positivity. "My health is good," he declared on X. "I'm dealing with some issues, but I think I'm just about over it." Simpson then predicted he'd be playing golf in the near future.
There are many ways to cope with a cancer diagnosis, and neither Simpson nor his lawyer divulged any details after the reports of prostate cancer. Looking at the information in hindsight, however, it seems the situation was more serious than Simpson let on. To make things even more eerie, Simpson's final post was all about another incorrect prediction. The former NFL player forecast that the San Francisco 49ers would win the Super Bowl 24-20. Although he came close on the score, the Kansas City Chiefs won 25-22.
O.J. Simpson posted about going through chemotherapy in 2023
O.J. Simpson boasted more than 870,000 X followers and regularly posted video updates on the platform. In a May 2023 post, he revealed that he had been diagnosed with cancer, although he didn't reveal the type. "In really recent years, I unfortunately caught cancer," he explained. Simpson shared that he had received chemotherapy as part of the treatment for the illness. To deal with the side effects of nausea, Simpson told viewers that, after consulting with his physician, he decided to smoke marijuana. "I'm over the chemo, but I only got nauseous on two occasions," he reported. "I'm healthy now. It looks like I beat it." It's unclear if his death was related to this cancer diagnosis or a separate one.
In July 2023, Simpson took to the platform to speak out on a rumor about his health. Earlier that day, Radar Online reported that Simpson had undergone heart surgery. Norm Pardo, Simpson's former manager, shared that Simpson had recently been hospitalized and was having a hard time doing activities he loved. "I don't even think he golfs anymore because he can't even finish a half a round of golf," Pardo divulged.
After being alerted to reports that Simpson had a heart attack, the former pro-athlete vehemently denied them, and sarcastically said on X, "It must be true because it was in the media." However, on social media, Simpson was no stranger to making strange claims of his own.