What Are O.J. Simpson's Kids Doing Now?

The world got some shocking news on April 11, 2024, when O.J. Simpson's family confirmed on X, formerly known as Twitter, that the controversial former athlete had died at age 76 after being diagnosed with cancer. The message confirmed that O.J. passed the day prior with his children and grandchildren around him and was signed "The Simpson Family." The message suggested O.J. had a close relationship with his children until the end, but it's been a while since the world has actually seen his family.

The late football player was a dad of five. He had three children with his first wife, Marguerite Whitley, and they welcomed their eldest child, a daughter named Arnelle Simpson in 1968. Two years later, they had a son, Jason Simpson. The couple then welcomed their second daughter, Aaren Simpson, in 1977, but suffered an unimaginable loss when Aaren drowned and passed away in 1979. O.J. and Whitley divorced that same year, and he went on to marry Nicole Brown Simpson in 1985.

O.J. had two children with his second wife (whom he filed for divorce from in 1992) prior to her murder in 1994, which led to one of the most famous trials in history. O.J. was acquitted of killing her. O.J. and Brown were parents to a daughter named Sydney Brooke Simpson, born in 1985, and a son, Justin Simpson, born in 1988. But O.J.'s children have purposefully lived quiet lives in the wake of their father's legal troubles media circus. So what are they doing now?