The Uncomfortable Comment O.J. Simpson Once Made About Taylor Swift And Brittany Mahomes
When pop icon Taylor Swift started regularly attending Kansas City Chiefs games in late 2023 to support her tight-end boo Travis Kelce, her presence garnered a lot of attention — the good, bad, and, thanks to football star O.J. Simpson, the creepy.
On an October 2023 episode of the "It Is What It Is" YouTube show, Simpson offered his two cents about Swift's interactions with fellow KC supporter Brittany Mahomes. Swift and Mahomes quickly developed a friendship while supporting their football star partners, Kelce and Patrick Mahomes, respectively, and created a special handshake that ended with a chest bump.
When asked if he had seen the handshake, Simpson replied, "I did, I did. I didn't know who the other girl was, but I thought it was interesting. I was thinking the same thing you was thinking. Their boulders was hitting each other, you know. It was a little bit of a turn-on."
Simpson's comments isn't the only unwanted attention Swift has received
The online community was quick to point out the inappropriateness of O.J. Simpson's remarks about Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes' chest bump. "O.J. Simpson saying he was turned on by Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes' handshake is where I draw the line," one user said in a YouTube short. "I just got the biggest ick and shiver down my spine. Ew!"
Unfortunately, this wasn't the first time Taylor Swift has garnered unwanted attention while attending Kansas City Chiefs games to support her linebacker boo, Travis Kelce. Some football fans grew irritated at the amount of on-air time Swift was receiving anytime she attended a game, despite the pop icon having no control over how many times the cameras panned over to her luxury suite without her knowledge.
Some critics even went so far as to blame the singer for tough Chiefs losses, saying that she was a distraction responsible for the team's poor performance. While just as many football and music lovers were excited to see the star supporting the Chiefs, comments like these — and Simpson's — proved that Swift really couldn't win for losing.
This isn't the first time Taylor Swift and O.J. Simpson made headlines together
As creepy and uncouth as O.J. Simpson's comments might have been, the October 2023 incident wasn't the most shocking time the former football player and Taylor Swift made headlines together. Seven years earlier, the two celebrities were jutted up against one another when Swift's music video director, Joseph Kahn, made a controversial comparison of Swift to Simpson's murdered wife, Nicole Brown Simpson.
Kahn made his remarks regarding Swift's infamous feud with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, during which Kardashian accused Swift of approving West's lyrics about her — and then rescinding that approval — with a doctored video. In a string of since-deleted tweets, Kahn defended Swift, saying, "Kanye didn't say the line 'I made that b**** famous' on the call. It's like saying 'I want to love you' without 'in the a**.'" He went on to say, "Ain't the first time the Kardashians supported the murder of an innocent blonde woman" (via Hollywood Reporter).
Kahn was referring to the fact that Kardashian's father, Robert Kardashian, defended O.J. Simpson in the infamous 1995 trial during which the football player was tried for the murder of his wife and her friend, Ronald Goldman. Although Simpson was initially acquitted, he was found liable for Goldman's death and battery against his wife in a follow-up trial. Simpson died at 76 on April 11, 2024, after being diagnosed with prostate cancer two months earlier.