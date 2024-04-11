The Uncomfortable Comment O.J. Simpson Once Made About Taylor Swift And Brittany Mahomes

When pop icon Taylor Swift started regularly attending Kansas City Chiefs games in late 2023 to support her tight-end boo Travis Kelce, her presence garnered a lot of attention — the good, bad, and, thanks to football star O.J. Simpson, the creepy.

On an October 2023 episode of the "It Is What It Is" YouTube show, Simpson offered his two cents about Swift's interactions with fellow KC supporter Brittany Mahomes. Swift and Mahomes quickly developed a friendship while supporting their football star partners, Kelce and Patrick Mahomes, respectively, and created a special handshake that ended with a chest bump.

When asked if he had seen the handshake, Simpson replied, "I did, I did. I didn't know who the other girl was, but I thought it was interesting. I was thinking the same thing you was thinking. Their boulders was hitting each other, you know. It was a little bit of a turn-on."