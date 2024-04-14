A Look Back At Kate Middleton And Billie Eilish's First Meeting

With the abundance of rules that the royals reportedly have to follow, you'd think that meeting one of them surely requires at least some form of customary behavior, such as bowing or curtsying. Well, at least that's what superstar Billie Eilish prepared for before meeting several senior members of the British royal family at the 2021 world premiere of "No Time to Die" in London. Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Prince and Princess of Wales (then the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge), attended the event alongside King Charles III, who, at the time, was still known as the Prince of Wales.

Middleton absolutely stole the red carpet spotlight with her beaming gold gown, but that was far from the highlight of the evening for Eilish. The pop star appeared at the premiere as well, having recorded the movie's theme song, which was also called "No Time to Die." In an interview with Australia's Nova radio station, Eilish reflected on her anticipation ahead of meeting the royals: "I was ready to curtsy. I was ready to not shake a hand. I was ready to not ask questions and not speak unless I was spoken to." However, the encounter didn't go as she initially expected — especially with Middleton.