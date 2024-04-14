Rachel Bilson Once Made An Awkward Attempt To Flirt With Justin Timberlake

Justin Timberlake may now be all loved up with his wife, Jessica Biel, but it turns out there's another former teen drama icon he could have ended up with had it not been for a terrible wingwoman. Former "The O.C." star Rachel Bilson once had a failed flirt with the hitmaker years before he got together with the ex-"7th Heaven" actor — and she shared all the details of the super awkward encounter on her podcast.

Bilson explained on "Broad Ideas" that she and Timberlake were at the same party back in the 2000s, and she took her opportunity to shoot her shot with the *NSYNC singer, whom she had a major crush on. Bilson's close friend and podcast co-host, Olivia Allen, was also there, and she recalled that the incident went down when she and Bilson were both hanging out with Timberlake and trying to get to know him.

"[Bilson] went up to him, obviously, or he came to [her]. I got drunk and embarrassed myself a little because he was trying to flirt with [her]," Allen shared. She explained that instead of being a good wingwoman to her bestie and leaving the two alone to chat, she ended up sitting right in between the two, even though there was hardly any room. "I was just drunk and wanted to keep talking to him," Allen recalled. "There was no room. Olivia planted herself [between us], squeezed herself [in]," Bilson added (via HuffPost).