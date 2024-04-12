Caitlyn Jenner Had Two Words To Say About O.J. Simpson's Death

Nearly everyone had a reaction to the death of O.J. Simpson, at 76, on April 10, 2024. In particular, Caitlyn Jenner had a visceral if pithy response on X, formerly Twitter: "Good Riddance." Caitlyn and O.J. were connected through her ex-wife Kris Jenner, who was the best friend of his late wife, Nicole Brown Simpson. O.J. was infamously acquitted of murdering Nicole and her friend, Ronald Goldman, in 1995.

In her 2017 book, "The Secrets of My Life," she described the former NFL star as a narcissist with a massive ego, shockingly confirming, "I believe he got away with two savage murders." Likewise, when the Olympian spoke to Andy Cohen that same year, she referenced the circumstances of the horrific crime, noting that DNA evidence showed that the only people at the scene were O.J., Nicole, and Goldman. "Pick a murderer. How hard is that?" Caitlyn wondered (via Bravo).

During an episode of the Australian reality show, "Big Brother VIP," she went even further, bluntly stating, "Obviously he did it, and he got away with it. And, at one point, he even told Nicole, 'I'll kill you and get away with it because I'm O.J. Simpson.'" The author also reminisced about being present during O.J.'s trial, and how tough it was. And, because Caitlyn's then-wife Kris was BFFs with Nicole, they were at the Simpsons' house just a couple of days before she was killed.