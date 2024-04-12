Caitlyn Jenner Had Two Words To Say About O.J. Simpson's Death
Nearly everyone had a reaction to the death of O.J. Simpson, at 76, on April 10, 2024. In particular, Caitlyn Jenner had a visceral if pithy response on X, formerly Twitter: "Good Riddance." Caitlyn and O.J. were connected through her ex-wife Kris Jenner, who was the best friend of his late wife, Nicole Brown Simpson. O.J. was infamously acquitted of murdering Nicole and her friend, Ronald Goldman, in 1995.
In her 2017 book, "The Secrets of My Life," she described the former NFL star as a narcissist with a massive ego, shockingly confirming, "I believe he got away with two savage murders." Likewise, when the Olympian spoke to Andy Cohen that same year, she referenced the circumstances of the horrific crime, noting that DNA evidence showed that the only people at the scene were O.J., Nicole, and Goldman. "Pick a murderer. How hard is that?" Caitlyn wondered (via Bravo).
During an episode of the Australian reality show, "Big Brother VIP," she went even further, bluntly stating, "Obviously he did it, and he got away with it. And, at one point, he even told Nicole, 'I'll kill you and get away with it because I'm O.J. Simpson.'" The author also reminisced about being present during O.J.'s trial, and how tough it was. And, because Caitlyn's then-wife Kris was BFFs with Nicole, they were at the Simpsons' house just a couple of days before she was killed.
Jenner's post stirred up some controversy
Caitlyn Jenner further elaborated on "Big Brother VIP" that shortly after O.J. Simpson was acquitted of murdering his wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, Kris Jenner turned to her and stated, "We should have listened to Nicole. She was right, right from the beginning." Despite her assertion that O.J. was guilty, Caitlyn's X post did not get the reception you'd expect, stirring up major controversy with several followers feeling she was being hypocritical.
One person posted a photo from decades ago of O.J. and Caitlyn looking cozy sitting together, noting that quite a bit has changed over the years. But the posts got harsher as one responded, "I'm sure the family of that person you ran over, can't WAIT to say the same about you!" However, one X user rushed to Caitlyn's defense by arguing, "Maybe it's just me, but I feel like there's a bit of a difference between a car accident and stabbing 2 people to death."
The X user was referring to a 2015 car accident that Caitlyn was involved in which caused the death of 70-year-old driver Kim Howe. In 2018, ABC News reported that, although she wasn't criminally charged, Caitlyn had to pay $800,000 to the families involved. At the time, her lawyer was happy with the way things were resolved, asserting, "A traffic accident, however devastating and heartbreaking when a life is lost, is not necessarily a criminal matter."
The O.J. trial was hard on the Kardashians
In 2009, Caitlyn Jenner appeared on "Dr. Phil" and noted that she still adored her late friend Robert Kardashian, who was previously married to Kris Jenner, and fully supported the lawyer's controversial choice to be on O.J. Simpson's legal defense team. "But I was also kind of afraid for him," Caitlyn acknowledged, adding, "It made it very difficult with the girls."
Robert's now mega-famous daughters — Kourtney, Kim, and Khloe Kardashian — took it hard with Caitlyn recalling that when the verdict was revealed, they said, "[We] told you he didn't do it." The Olympian sat them down and clarified, "Just because he got a 'not guilty' verdict doesn't mean he didn't do it," adding, "I just don't wanna hear his name anymore."
The Kardashian sisters, who also took part in the talk show, were then asked whether they still believed in Simpson's innocence. Kim stated that she purposely doesn't ruminate on it, admitting, "I think that was the biggest struggle within our family besides the divorce between my parents." Due to the discord, the SKIMS founder reasoned that it wasn't worth discussing anymore.