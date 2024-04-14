The Stunning Transformation Of 90 Day Fiance Star Liz Woods

Over the years, the "90 Day Fiancé" franchise has gifted viewers with plenty of memorable couples, but one man's love life garners more attention than most. Edward Allen Brown, aka "Big Ed," may have first made waves thanks to his relationship with Rosemarie Vega, a woman nearly half his age from the Philippines. Though their tryst made for some of the most awkward TLC moments caught on camera, it was soon over ... but Big Ed's quest to find his soulmate had just begun. Enter single mom Liz Woods.

Cameras were able to capture the conception of Big Ed and Liz's relationship on "90 Day Fiancé: The Single Life" and many were dubious about whether they would be in it for the long haul (they reportedly broke up at least 11 times during their first few years of dating). At the time of writing, it looks like this couple is no longer together, putting an end to one of the wildest rides the franchise has ever seen. Whether it's a permanent separation is up for debate, but one thing is for sure — we've seen Liz change dramatically throughout her relationship with Big Ed.

From working a humble job to overhauling her image, Liz hasn't let the limelight get to her head, instead using her platform to share her personal progress with others. Whether she ends up with Big Ed in the future is neither here nor there, because Liz has always proved she can take care of herself, no matter the circumstances.