Whatever Happened To Jeremy Sumpter?

Once upon a time (around 2004 to be precise), Jeremy Sumpter's picture adorned pretty much every tween girl's bedroom wall. After starring in the 2003 live action "Peter Pan" alongside Jason Isaacs and Rachel Hurd-Wood, the young actor catapulted to stardom. Although "Peter Pan" was his first big claim to fame, Sumpter had already been busy as a child actor for years. In fact, in his first year in LA, he landed parts in three different films and also starred in "Frailty." "And then I did some guest-starring roles and then I got 'Peter Pan,' which is the most exciting thing for me so far," he explained to IGN at the time.

For Sumpter, "Peter Pan" promised to be a career-launching role. And for a while, it seemed that Sumpter was on track for Hollywood superstardom. "'Peter Pan' got me future roles and brought me a lot of stuff," he said in a 2014 interview with Van Gogh's Ear. However, although Sumpter has continued acting, chances are you might not have realized it. Here's what Jeremy Sumpter has been up to since "Peter Pan."