Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt's Daughter Vivienne Is Spitting Image Of Sister Shiloh In Rare Snap

Vivienne Jolie-Pitt may look just like her sister Shiloh, but according to Angelina Jolie, it's the actor's own mother Marcheline Bertrand with whom Vivienne has the most in common. In an interview with E! News, Angelina explained, "Viv reminds me of my mother in that she isn't focused on being the center of attention but in being a support to other creatives." This made her the perfect choice to assist Angelina in her latest Broadway venture. She added that Vivienne is "very thoughtful and serious about theatre and working hard to best understand how to contribute."

At the premiere of "The Outsiders," Angelina told People that her daughter has "been a really tough assistant," adding, "She takes it very, very seriously ... She'll correct me. She'll say, 'Didn't you read the memo? We have to do this, we have to go through this." It's no surprise that Vivienne fits in behind the scenes of a Broadway musical; she comes from many generations of pros in the entertainment business. However, Vivienne's passion makes her shine even among a family of superstars. In terms of who in the family is "the biggest theatre head," Angelina said, "Viv. Definitely Viv. Hands down."

In addition to her latest backstage credit, Vivienne and her twin brother, Knox, have already appeared in some film roles. Clearly, Vivienne doesn't just look the part of the daughter of celebrity parents; she's got what it takes to hold her own in the industry, too.